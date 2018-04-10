BBG Opens Nashville Office

The opening of the Nashville office, located at 555 Marriott Drive, Regus Highland Ridge II Business Center, represents BBG's continued expansion in the Southeastern region, which includes offices in Mobile, Ala., Atlanta, Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham, N.C., and Charleston, S.C. Grant Griffin, MAI, Senior Managing Director of the firm's Atlanta office, will oversee the Nashville office's operations.

BBG CEO Chris Roach commented on the opening of the Nashville office: "The Nashville metropolitan area represents a significant strategic location for our plans to expand our footprint in the Southeastern region as well as nationally. As one of the fastest-growing commercial real estate markets in the United States, it made perfect sense for BBG to open an office in the Nashville market, providing clients with full-service solutions across all property types in this area."

Mr. Griffin added: "Nashville has grown exponentially in recent years, making it the top choice for a number of healthcare, leisure and hospitality, technology companies and other industries to call home. Our Nashville office is extremely fortunate to have some of the best professionals in the business serving clients in this area, and we are actively seeking more highly qualified appraisers to join our mission of playing a vital role in Nashville's transformation to one of the country's hottest markets."

About BBG

BBG is a leading independent national commercial real-estate valuation, advisory and assessment firm headquartered in Dallas with 25 offices in key US markets. BBG has achieved a reputation for personal attention, on-time delivery and deep expertise in multi-family, office, retail and industrial sectors. For more information about BBG, please visit www.bbgres.com

