BBG Real Estate Services Expands New York City Office Leadership Team with the Promotion of Two Executives to Managing Director

Senior Leadership Team Elevated to Execute Company Vision and Quality Assurance Initiatives

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BBG Real Estate Services, a leading independent commercial real estate services firm and pioneer of bundled service offerings, is proud to announce the promotion of Scott Silverman and Matthew DeBlasio to Managing Director. Susan Kominski, Senior Managing Director and head of the New York office made the announcement today.

As the senior leadership team in New York, Susan, Scott, and Matthew will be instrumental in driving the company's growth and enhancing client services in one of BBG's largest markets. These changes follow the departure of Jon DiPietra. His responsibilities are being assumed by this team.

"I am proud to be part of the New York leadership team and excited to be working with Scott and Matt as part of the NYC management team to maintain the high levels of service our customers have come to expect," said BBG Senior Managing Director, Susan Kominski, CRE, FRICS. "Scott and Matthew's expertise and experience will be valuable as we continue to grow organically in New York and the northeastern US."

Chris Roach, CEO of BBG Real Estate Services, said, "BBG has added several hundred new customers across the firm since the beginning of 2024, and New York is one of our most important markets. This management team is well-suited to continue to support our growth while providing a range of real estate services, including property valuations, appraisal reviews, and due diligence."

Roach added, "The firm has been challenged for several months after our appraisal business was placed on Freddie Mac's vendor under review list. Throughout the review process, the firm has continued to provide environmental and engineering assessment services to Freddie Mac, and we are fully cooperating with Freddie Mac's review. BBG has also launched its own internal analysis and is implementing several initiatives to elevate our compliance standards and practices. We remain focused on our future and believe a stronger BBG will emerge."

Kominski, CRE, FRICS, is a Senior Managing Director and has been a member of the New York leadership team since the company was formed in April 2009. In her role, she will continue to leverage her extensive experience across commercial real estate valuations, portfolio valuations, due diligence analysis, capital markets finance, mortgage loan underwriting, and corporate real estate advisory to lead the office in its continued growth and client focus.

Bolstering the New York office leadership team, Silverman's and DeBlasio's promotions to Managing Director reflect their expertise in real estate valuation and institutional investment management. Both primarily service the New York City and the greater NY, NJ, CT, and PA commercial markets. Collectively, their valuation experience includes market value appraisals, partial interest valuations, going concern valuations, cash flow models, and other real estate consulting services on a wide array of commercial real estate asset classes, including office, retail, industrial, self-storage, subdivision development, planned urban development, affordable and free-market multi-family, mixed-use, development sites, and special use properties. Together, they will contribute strategic vision and leadership to support the company's growth efforts in the dynamic US real estate market.

