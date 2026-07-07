BBG Releases 2026 Mid-Year CRE Outlook: A Market Defined by Precision

DALLAS, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BBG, Inc., a leading national commercial real estate consulting and valuation firm, has published its latest market outlook, 2026 Mid-Year CRE Outlook: A Market Defined by Precision, examining the economic, capital markets, and property-sector trends shaping commercial real estate investment decisions during the second half of the year.

Bill Britain, Chief Executive Officer of BBG

According to BBG's Outlook, commercial real estate markets have continued to stabilize following several years of disruption, but elevated interest rates, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical uncertainty are creating a more selective investment environment. In particular, ongoing conflict involving Iran and resulting energy market volatility have contributed to renewed inflation concerns and higher Treasury yields, complicating underwriting and financing assumptions across many asset classes.

Although capital remains available and transaction activity continues to recover, refinancing challenges, capital structure considerations, and operational performance are playing a larger role in investment decision-making.

"Commercial real estate is functioning again, but the market is rewarding discipline and precision," said Bill Britain, Chief Executive Officer of BBG. "Investors are no longer making decisions based solely on asset class exposure. They're evaluating specific locations, tenant quality, debt structures, and long-term operational performance."

The outlook highlights several key trends across major property sectors:

Industrial fundamentals remain healthy, though performance varies significantly by market and product type.

fundamentals remain healthy, though performance varies significantly by market and product type. Multifamily continues to face supply-driven pressure in select markets despite favorable long-term demand drivers.

continues to face supply-driven pressure in select markets despite favorable long-term demand drivers. Retail has emerged as one of the strongest-performing sectors, supported by limited new supply and resilient consumer demand.

has emerged as one of the strongest-performing sectors, supported by limited new supply and resilient consumer demand. Office remains highly bifurcated, with premium assets outperforming commodity office properties.

remains highly bifurcated, with premium assets outperforming commodity office properties. Data centers and seniors housing continue attracting significant institutional capital due to strong long-term demand fundamentals.

BBG's outlook concludes that the second half of 2026 is likely to favor disciplined underwriting, thoughtful capitalization strategies, and a detailed understanding of asset-specific risks and opportunities.

To read the full outlook, visit: https://bbgres.com/2026-mid-year-cre-outlook-a-market-defined-by-precision/.

About BBG

With 50 offices nationwide, BBG is a leading independent commercial real estate valuation and assessment firm. We enable businesses to make smarter financial decisions with clarity and confidence. As a one-stop shop, our services cover every step of the CRE lifecycle. For more information about BBG, please visit www.bbgres.com.

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SOURCE BBG