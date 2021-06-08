BBH Capital Partners Announces the Addition of Two Business Development Officers

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BBH Capital Partners (BBHCP), the private equity arm of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (BBH), is pleased to announce the addition of two new Business Development Officers, Elena L. Tuttle, based in Charlotte, and Karima Ali-Ahmad, based in Chicago. Elena and Karima are joining as Vice Presidents and will focus on investment sourcing and business development reporting to Alice M. Birnbaum, BBHCP's Head of Business Development.

"We are excited about the expansion of the business development team," said Bradley M. Langer, Co-Manager of BBH Capital Partners VI, L.P. (CP VI) and Managing Director of BBH. "With the successful recent fundraise of CP VI and the continued momentum of CP Opportunities Fund, it was an opportune time for us to add additional business development executives in new geographies to source high quality investment opportunities."

Prior to joining BBHCP, Elena was a Business Development Officer with PNC Business Credit in their Charlotte office, where she sourced and structured senior secured lending solutions for middle-market businesses pursuing management buyouts, recapitalizations, acquisitions, refinances, growth capital and turnarounds. Earlier in her career, she held various sales roles within PNC's Corporate & Institutional Bank in its Atlanta, Cleveland and Pittsburgh offices. Elena is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh.

Karima came to BBHCP from Guggenheim Partners, where she led business development and origination efforts specific to founder-, family- and entrepreneur-owned companies, with an emphasis on non-control investment opportunities. She began her career at Goldman Sachs, where she held various roles across the Operations and Investment Management divisions in New York and Chicago. Karima is a graduate of Sarah Lawrence College.

"BBHCP strives to be the partner of choice for closely held businesses. We remain focused on providing patient, flexible capital to founder-, family-, and management-owned businesses across industries," said Alice Birnbaum. "Elena and Karima's prior experience working directly with business owners will enable us to extend our reach and continue our momentum of capital deployment."

About BBH Capital Partners

BBH Capital Partners (BBHCP), a private equity strategy of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., provides friendly capital solutions to growth-oriented middle-market companies. Our flexible investment mandate gives us the ability to act as a control or non-control investor and to structure our investments as a combination of equity and subordinated debt securities as needed. BBHCP is currently investing through two funds, BBH Capital Partners VI, L.P. (CP VI) and CP Opportunities Fund, L.P. (CP Opportunities). CP VI, a $1.215 billion fund, targets platform investments between $40 million and $150 million and CP Opportunities, a $250 million fund, targets platform investments up to $30 million. Our capital is used to support a variety of transactions, including management or leveraged buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations, buy-and-build strategies and acquisitions.

