BBH Capital Partners Exits Investment in Noble Systems Corp.

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BBH Capital Partners (BBHCP), the private equity arm of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (BBH), today announced the successful exit by BBH Capital Partners V, L.P. (CP V) from its investment in Noble Systems Corp. (Noble or the Company). Based in Atlanta, GA, Noble offers a turnkey suite of software applications and cloud services used by owners and operators of contact centers to manage workflow, enhance the productivity of contact center agents and their managers, and facilitate efficient and effective customer interactions. CP V's exit occurred in conjunction with the recently completed merger between Noble and Aspect Software. The combined company, named Alvaria (www.alvaria.com), will deliver optimized customer experience, workforce engagement software, and cloud services technology solutions on a global basis. The exit ends an over ten year partnership between Jim Noble, the founder and CEO of Noble, and BBHCP. Jim founded the business over thirty years ago and BBHCP was the Company's first and only outside equity capital partner.

"We have had a great and successful partnership with Jim and his team over a long period of time and the team has consistently delivered strong results," said Bradley M. Langer, Co-Manager of BBHCP, Managing Director at BBH, and Noble Board member. "Jim has built a fantastic business with significant recurring revenue and an impressive customer base and we thank him for our longstanding relationship." Douglas L. Maine, BBHCP Senior Advisor and Noble Board member added, "Jim's story and success as an entrepreneur has been inspiring to the whole BBHCP team."

"We are grateful for the partnership we have had with BBHCP over the past decade," said Jim Noble. "Access to BBHCP's Operational Resources Group and the broader BBH network proved to be invaluable to our Company's success. BBHCP's long history of working with founder owned businesses like Noble ended up being a very good fit for me and for the Company."

About BBH Capital Partners

About BBH Capital Partners: BBH Capital Partners (BBHCP), a private equity strategy of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., provides friendly capital solutions to growth-oriented middle-market companies. Our flexible investment mandate gives us the ability to act as a control or non-control investor and to structure our investments as a combination of equity and subordinated debt securities as needed. BBHCP typically invests between $40 million and $150 million per platform investment, and our capital is used to support a variety of transactions, including management or leveraged buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations, buy-and-build strategies and acquisitions.

