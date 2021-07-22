BBH Capital Partners Invests in GIFTED Healthcare

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BBH Capital Partners (BBHCP), the private equity arm of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (BBH), today announced that it has completed an investment in GIFTED Healthcare (GIFTED or the Company) in partnership with management, the founders, and existing shareholders of the Company. Founded by registered nurses and headquartered in Metairie, LA, GIFTED is one of the largest independent nurse staffing companies in the U.S. GIFTED contracts primarily with health systems in addition to alternate site healthcare providers to supply critical care registered nurses and licensed vocational nurses on a per diem, short term, or extended term basis.

"BBHCP is excited to partner with GIFTED's talented, deep, and experienced management team," said Brad Langer, Managing Director of BBH and Co-Manager of BBHCP. "Transitioning CEO, P.K. Scheerle, RN, who will remain on the board, and the exceptional leadership team, have built a strong, innovative platform in the nurse staffing sector as the role of the nurse has become increasingly important in the healthcare industry. As the growing shortage of nurses continues to create a great opportunity for best-in-class, clinically focused outsourced providers like GIFTED, BBHCP is committed to supporting the GIFTED team through their next phase of growth."

Regarding the partnership, GIFTED's new CEO, Dennis Ducham, commented, "BBHCP is a value-added partner with an extensive network of healthcare industry relationships and significant experience in the healthcare staffing industry. We are excited to work with BBHCP in continuing to grow both our Acute Care and School Based Therapy businesses organically and through strategic acquisitions. GIFTED remains committed to servicing our clients through the invaluable work of the nurse, consistent in the values and principals upon which the Company was founded."

About GIFTED Healthcare

GIFTED was founded in 2006 and is a leading provider of outsourced nurse staffing solutions, including travel nursing, per diem nurse staffing, long term acute care staffing, and staffing for government healthcare facilities. GIFTED specializes in the placement of critical care nurses, including medical surgical, intensive care, and emergency room specialties. GIFTED recently completed the acquisition of FL-based Therapia, which provides a strong platform for growth within the School Based Therapy sector. The Company has established itself as a partner of choice for healthcare providers by offering a turn-key and consultative approach to nurse staffing solutions.

About BBH Capital Partners

BBH Capital Partners (BBHCP), a private equity strategy of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., provides friendly capital solutions to growth-oriented middle-market companies. Our flexible investment mandate gives us the ability to act as a control or non-control investor and to structure our investments as a combination of equity and subordinated debt securities as needed. BBHCP is currently investing through two funds, BBH Capital Partners VI, L.P. (CP VI) and CP Opportunities Fund, L.P. (CP Opportunities). CP VI, a $1.215 billion fund, targets platform investments between $40 million and $150 million and CP Opportunities, a $250 million fund, targets platform investments up to $30 million. Our capital is used to support a variety of transactions, including management or leveraged buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations, buy-and-build strategies, and acquisitions.

