BBH names Laura Cona as Head of Growth

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BBH announced today FCB New York's Laura Dunn Cona will serve as the agency's newly appointed Head of Growth. Cona will report to BBH NY President Amani Duncan.

"Today's appointment demonstrates BBH's commitment to an ambitious growth agenda and attracting the best talent in the business," said Duncan. "Rafa, Tom and I are looking forward to working closely with Laura to continue building upon our incredible momentum."

The agency continues to receive numerous accolades, including most recently four Golds at The International ANDY Awards, a Webby Award, five D&AD Pencils, fourteen One Show wins and Most Purposeful Campaign of the Year at the Campaign US's Purpose award. The awards recognize breakthrough work for Google's Black-Owned Friday campaign and the Glass Breaker installation honoring Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Now is an exciting moment to join the BBH team, an agency with an enviable creative legacy of consistently delivering iconic work for brands, including some of the most talked about work of 2021," said Laura Cona. "By combining innovative ideas with all the modern capabilities businesses need to thrive, we see an incredible opportunity to grow alongside our clients."

Cona most recently served as Senior Vice President and Director of Business Development at FCB New York, where her team delivered seven out of eight new business wins in 2020, contributing 46% to top line growth, and 68 new hires, and helping the network achieve Adweek's Global Agency of the Year status. She brings diverse experience from spearheading YouTube's first-ever global marketing campaign at co:collective to beginning her career at JWT during their creative and new business resurgence.

