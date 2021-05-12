BBH NY Expands Creative Department with Senior New Hires

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BBH New York announced the expansion of its creative department with the addition of two new Group Creative Directors, as Kasia Canning joins from 72&Sunny and Estefanio Holtz joins from McCann New York.

The announcement follows the recent solidification of the BBH NY leadership team, which includes President Amani Duncan, Chief Creative Officer Rafael Rizuto, and Chief Strategy Officer Tom Callard, and are a part of BBH's exciting new trajectory, as BBH New York is experiencing increased growth and momentum.

"I couldn't be more excited to welcome the dream team, Kasia Canning and Estefanio Holtz, to our flock," said Rizuto. "I have been a huge fan of their work for a very long time. We have incredible momentum at BBH New York right now, and I'm beyond happy to have them joining us."

"Kasia is an amazing writer; she's the brains behind one of my most favorite ideas of all time: the double Cannes Grand Prix winner, ING Bank's The Next Rembrandt. She's also the author of one of my favorite Instagram accounts, Sandwich Monsters," Rizuto added.

Prior to joining BBH New York, Canning ran Carl's Jr./Hardee's and Grubhub as creative director at 72andSunny, Little Caesars and Bob's Discount Furniture at Barton F. Graf, and led the rebrand of MassMutual at Johannes Leonardo. Before that, she spent two years in Amsterdam where she ate cheese and won two Cannes Grand Prix for ING's The Next Rembrandt. She also spent time at TBWA\Chiat\Day and Translation. Canning was named most awarded female creative in Cannes 2016.

"There are certain opportunities that come your way that make you think, 'I'd have to be crazy to say no to this,'" said Canning. "Seeing what Rafa, Amani, and Tom have been able to do at BBH in such a short amount of time made this one of those rare opportunities. Coming to BBH was the easiest decision ever."

"Estefanio is, in my opinion, one of the best art directors in the world. Period," said Rizuto. "His craft is out of this world. When he's not doing great work for clients, he's working on his side projects like High Art, The definitive guide to getting cultured with Cannabis. He directs music videos, too."

Holtz began his career in his native Brazil, before emigrating to the U.S. in 2015, where he worked as creative director at Pereira O'Dell San Francisco and New York, before becoming a vice president creative director at McCann New York. Holtz has worked with brands including Mini BMW, Chick-fil-A, Microsoft, Fifth Third Bank and others. His work has been honored with numerous awards including Cannes Lion Festival, D&AD, One Show and Clio Awards, amongst others.

"We always dream of working with the best and most famous brands in the world, so imagine getting the opportunity to make it happen with the clients and the agency—simultaneously," said Holtz. "It's BBH. It's an honor. It's a very special moment and it's about people you're proud to work with. I couldn't be more thankful to Rafa, Amani, Tom and everyone at BBH New York for letting me be part of such an amazing journey and, finally, call myself as an authentic blacksheep."

About BBH NY

