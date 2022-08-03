BBH USA Promotes Award-Winning Kasia Canning and Estefanio Holtz, One Show's No. 1 Ranked GCDs in the World, as New Executive Creative Directors

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BBH USA today announced that its two award-winning Group Creative Directors have been promoted to Executive Creative Directors following a year of major client wins and breakthrough campaigns.

Kasia Canning and Estefanio Holtz, who joined the agency a little over a year ago, report to Chief Creative Officer Rafael Rizuto. In May, One Show recognized the creative duo as the No. 1 GCDs in the world.

Canning and Holtz helped lead the 2022 Google Shopping campaign. They are also among the creative forces behind the hugely successful Google Black-Owned Friday campaign, which has promoted Black-owned small businesses during the holiday shopping season and beyond for two years running. The 2021 Black-Owned Friday campaign was recognized with two Cannes Gold Lions – one Entertainment for Music and one Digital Craft – as well as two Silver Lions for Direct and Film Craft. It was also shortlisted for a Titanium Lion.

"Kasia is an extraordinary writer and Estefanio is an outstanding art director, and together they are a match made in heaven," said Rizuto. "From day one, they demonstrated their impact, leading some of our most successful campaigns. BBH USA has been going through fantastic transformational changes in the last couple of years and the work keeps getting better because of amazing leaders like Kasia and Estefanio. I'm really looking forward to seeing them shine in this new role."

"I joined BBH USA because I saw the momentum that Rafa and Amani were building and was excited to jump in and be a part of that growth," said Canning. "In the past year, we've added multiple clients to our roster, staffed up extensively and continued to foster our diverse culture. That momentum that attracted me to BBH USA isn't slowing down; it keeps getting stronger."

"I've had the opportunity to work with incredibly talented colleagues here at BBH USA on campaigns and ideas that don't just stand out creatively but become a part of culture," said Holtz. "In our new roles, Kasia and I look forward to helping our clients reach new heights in terms of innovative creative and barrier-breaking ideas."

Canning joined BBH USA as GCD in May 2021. Prior to that, she was Creative Director at 72&Sunny, running Carl's Jr./Hardee's and Grubhub. She also served as Creative Director at Barton F. Graf, leading work for Little Caesars and Bob's Discount Furniture, and oversaw the rebrand of MassMutual at Johannes Leonardo.

Before that, she spent two years in Amsterdam where she won two Cannes Grand Prix for ING's The Next Rembrandt. She also spent time at TBWA\Chiat\Day and Translation. Canning was named most awarded female creative in Cannes 2016. She is the author of Sandwich Monsters on Instagram.

Holtz began his career in his native Brazil, before emigrating to the U.S. in 2015, where he worked as Creative Director at Pereira O'Dell San Francisco and New York, before becoming a Vice President and Creative Director at McCann New York.

He has worked with major brands including Mini BMW, Chick-fil-A, Microsoft and Fifth Third Bank. His work has been honored with numerous awards including Cannes Lion Festival, D&AD, One Show and Clio Awards. He is the author of High Art, The definitive guide to getting cultured with Cannabis and directs music videos in his free time..

The new promotions come amidst incredible momentum for the growing agency. Recently named an Ad Age 2022 A-List Standout Agency, BBH USA brought home 17 One Show Awards this year – including being named fourth in North America and ninth globally. BBH USA's Black-Owned Friday campaign for Google was seventh-highest ranked campaign in the world.

