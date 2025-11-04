BBI Acquires Action Sales West Inc., Expanding Market Reach Across the Western U.S.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Burdette Beckmann Inc. (BBI), a national sales agency leader in the confectionery industry, is proud to announce the acquisition of Action Sales West Inc., a respected regional sales agency serving California, Nevada, and Arizona. This strategic move strengthens BBI's presence in the Western United States and reinforces its commitment to delivering exceptional service and results to clients and customers across the nation.

Action Sales West brings decades of experience and deep regional expertise to BBI. Known for its strong relationships and customer-first approach, the company has built a reputation for excellence.

BBI expands its Western U.S. reach with the acquisition of Action Sales West, strengthening national coverage. Post this

"All of us at Action Sales West are very excited to join the BBI Team," said Darren Kolinsky, President of Action Sales West. "We share the same values and desire to take care of our customers and clients alike. I know that this decision to be a part of such a fine organization will help to grow our business in California, Nevada, and Arizona and take it to the next level."

Pat Grant, President of BBI, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "We're thrilled to welcome Action Sales West to BBI. Their team brings a wealth of experience, strong market relationships, and a shared commitment to excellence. This acquisition is a natural fit and a powerful step forward in our mission to provide best-in-class service and coverage across the country."

The integration of Action Sales West into BBI's national platform will begin immediately, with both teams working closely to ensure a seamless transition for clients and partners.

About BBI

BBI is a leader in the confectionery industry, specializing in delivering innovative sales and support strategies. With a strong track record in building successful relationships with major retailers, BBI remains committed to providing best-in-class solutions and making a positive impact in the communities it serves.

Media Contact

Christina Jackson, Director of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

www.bbiteam.com

SOURCE Burdette Beckmann, Inc.