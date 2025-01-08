BBI Solutions appoints Alexander A. Socarrás as Chief Executive Officer

CRUMLIN, Wales, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BBI Solutions Limited ("BBI"), global leader in the development and manufacture of IVD reagents, announces a CEO succession.

After 7 years as CEO, Mario Gualano will be leaving BBI on 31 March 2025. With more than 30 years of experience in the diagnostics industry, Mario has successfully driven outstanding growth in the business, both organically and through acquisitions, established a clear and focused strategy, and conceived and led the transformative investment in BBI's recombinant reagent capabilities.

Succeeding Mario, with immediate effect, is Alexander A. Socarrás. Alex is a highly experienced diagnostics industry leader with over 30 years of experience in senior roles at Siemens Healthineers, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Bayer Healthcare and Roche Diagnostics, most recently serving as Executive Vice President of Global Commercial Operations at Siemens Healthineers' diagnostics business. Alex holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and an MBA, and has lived and worked in the United States and Europe, managing global businesses and teams for over 18 years.

David Martyr, Chairman of BBI, commented: "Mario has regrettably decided that now is the right time for him to step back from full time employment and we sincerely thank him for his excellent leadership of BBI. Alex will relocate to the UK to take on his new role."

Johan Hueffer, Senior Partner at Novo Holdings, said: "We are delighted to welcome Alex to BBI Solutions, and believe he is the perfect person to lead the company in the next chapter of its development. Novo Holdings looks forward to continuing to support BBI Solutions in its organic and inorganic growth ambitions, serving customers around the world, and further building the leading independent IVD reagent platform."

Alex Socarrás said "I am honored and excited to join BBI and I am eager to collaborate with our team and our customers to drive the next stage of transformative business growth."

Mario Gualano added: "With his highly relevant experience, Alex is well placed to continue to drive growth at BBI and I look forward to working with him during the next 3 months to facilitate a smooth transition."

ABOUT BBI SOLUTIONS

BBI Solutions is a leading global manufacturer of immunodiagnostic reagents and custom development solutions, with a history spanning over five decades in the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) industry. The company specializes in the development and manufacturing of high-quality raw materials for the IVD sector, including custom antibody development, recombinant proteins, a wide array of immunodiagnostic reagents, and support with lateral flow test development and manufacturing. Its operations are underpinned by ISO 13485-certified facilities located across four continents, ensuring compliance with industry standards and global reach.

Annually, BBI's reagents play a pivotal role in more than 400 million lateral flow tests and are a trusted component in 5 billion blood glucose test strips, showcasing the company's significant contribution to global health and solidifying its reputation as an industry leader.

With a focus on quality, customization, and an extensive pipeline of recombinant products, BBI Solutions continues to address the evolving demands of the market by offering a range of precise, innovative solutions, guaranteeing that its partners' assays achieve market prominence and contribute to transformative patient outcomes.

www.bbisolutions.com

ABOUT NOVO HOLDINGS

Novo Holdings is a holding and investment company that is responsible for managing the assets and the wealth of the Novo Nordisk Foundation. The purpose of Novo Holdings is to improve people's health and the sustainability of society and the planet by generating attractive long-term returns on the assets of the Novo Nordisk Foundation.

Wholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation, Novo Holdings is the controlling shareholder of Novo Nordisk A/S and Novonesis A/S (Novozymes A/S) and manages an investment portfolio with a long-term return perspective. In addition to managing a broad portfolio of equities, bonds, real estate, infrastructure and private equity assets, Novo Holdings is a world-leading life sciences investor. Through its Seed, Venture, Groth, Asia, Planetary Health and Principal Investments teams, Novo Holdings invests in life science companies at all stages of development. As of year-end 2023, Novo Holding had total assets of EUR 149 billion.

www.novoholdings.dk

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2593841/BBI_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BBI Solutions