bBIG Communications Launches "Stories of Service" to Honor America's Military in Celebration of the Nation's 250th Anniversary

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States prepares to commemorate 250 years of independence in 2026, bBIG Communications is launching Stories of Service, a national storytelling initiative dedicated to honoring the men and women who have served this country, as well as the families who stand beside them.

The campaign will collect and share stories from active-duty service members, veterans, and military families, highlighting the personal sacrifices, resilience, and acts of service that continue to define the American spirit.

"Stories of Service is our way of saying thank you," said Matthew Smith, President of bBIG Communications. "This milestone is both a look back at our nation's history and recognition for the people who continue to shape its future through ongoing selflessness and dedication."

The Stories of Service campaign will run from May through July 2026, leading up to the nation's Semiquincentennial celebration on July 4th. Through a combination of digital storytelling, social media engagement, and community outreach, the initiative aims to amplify authentic voices within the military community.

To feature the collection of ideas, essays, and messages of gratitude, bBIG created StoriesofService.US . They are also working with brands to deliver in-store and on-base visibility across the top 100 Commissaries and Exchanges, and they are hosting a national sweepstakes with 250 prizes, with charitable contributions to support military causes.

By spotlighting military voices, bBIG Communications hopes to create a ripple effect of gratitude that reaches beyond the campaign itself. "We see this as a national moment of reflection and unity," said Smith "We want to help Americans connect with the stories that remind us who we are and what we stand for."

While participation opportunities exist for corporate partners, the focus remains on service, community, and storytelling as these values are deeply rooted in both the military and bBIG's mission to create marketing that matters.

About bBIG Communications

bBIG Communications is a media and content platform dedicated to helping brands connect with the military community and beyond. bBIG partners with Fortune 500 companies, national organizations, and government agencies, leveraging its warm market military communities to deliver impactful campaigns that drive results. Learn more at www.bBIGCommunications.com

SOURCE bBig Communications, Inc.