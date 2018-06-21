BBK Worldwide and ClinicalConnection Partner on Revealing Patient Voice Survey

The nationwide online survey included 19 questions exploring motivation to participate in a clinical study and the impact concierge-supported services would have on that decision. Overall, 51 percent of respondents said they would consider participating in a clinical trial, with 43 percent of this subgroup citing travel assistance as having a major effect on their decision to participate. "The need for these kinds of insights is essential," comments Matt Kibby, principal and president, BBK Worldwide. "Through our Patient Voice surveys, we measure and analyze patient sentiments and priorities, and then we leverage the findings in the development of patient- and site-centric support."

Additional Key Findings

51% of respondents said they considered participating in a clinical trial.

43% of this subset said travel assistance would have a major effect on whether they would choose to participate;



44% of this subset said awareness of reimbursement programs would have a major effect on whether they would choose to participate;



23% of this subset said that the reason they did not participate was because the nearest study site was inconveniently located too far from where they lived or worked.

Of those who had participated in a clinical trial, 65% rated their experience as a 9 or a 10 (on a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being negative and 10 being positive).

Of the respondents who rated their experience a 6 or lower, 40% of them said travel assistance would have been helpful to them.

"One of the validating data points was the high grades that patients gave to clinical trial participation. BBK and ClinicalConnection will focus future research on a greater understanding of the specific influences for these high grades. Moreover, we want to zero in on how a participant defines the patient experience," comments Joe Khurana, founder and managing principal, ClinicalConnection.

Patient Voice is an extension of BBK's commitment to enhancing the patient experience. The company's Clinical Notifier (ClinicalNotifier.com) platform, recently supported by ClinicalConnection, has been helping patients and caregivers find pathways to better healthcare for many years. The email notification service has been updated with enhanced healthcare news, resources, and educational content.

BBK Worldwide, now rebranded as The Patient Experience Company, devotes its communication expertise and combination of services and technology-driven solutions to educate consumers, engage participants, unburden sites, and support sponsors—the combination of which is essential for a company dedicated to enhancing the patient experience and advancing the industry's clinical research and development efforts. One of the few remaining corporately independent and full-service R&D marketing firms, BBK has maintained its position at the forefront of innovation for 35 years. BBK's commitment to ongoing adaptation and industry breakthroughs is made possible by its patented smart technology TrialCentralNet®. Headquartered near Boston, Mass., BBK has partners and offices across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

ClinicalConnection is an e-patient recruitment partner for pharmaceutical, life science and medical device companies, CROs, and research sites. With a quarter million visitors each month seeking clinical trial participation, the company's web portal, ClinicalConnection.com, has become the leading non-government web destination for clinical trial searches and patient referrals in the U.S. Core services include customized clinical trial listings, online patient referrals, member database recruitment, tools to enhance study visibility on the web and development of branded recruitment websites. ClinicalConnection.com was started by a team of pharmaceutical research professionals and has referred more than 150,000 people to over 10,000 clinical trials. The company is headquartered in Boston, Mass.

