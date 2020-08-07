BBK Worldwide Creative Director, Patient Experience and Engagement, Jessica Kim Named to PharmaVOICE 100

BOSTON, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BBK Worldwide (BBK), the patient experience, recruitment, and engagement leader, today announced that Creative Director, Patient Experience & Engagement, Jessica Kim, was named one of the 100 most inspiring people in life sciences by PharmaVOICE magazine. The award recognizes Ms. Kim for how she inspires and motivates those around her, her influence as a corporate leader, and her positive impact on the industry through her actions.

A nine-year veteran of the company, Ms. Kim applies her creative thinking to help BBK push the limits of innovation in terms of clinical trial patient enrollment and engagement. Her efforts help remove barriers to participation while improving the patient's clinical trial experience. Among her milestone accomplishments, Ms. Kim has helped BBK transform its app platform into a robust portal that offers cutting-edge video engagement as well as text messaging, gamification, medication reminders, and content-rich podcasts.

Recently, Ms. Kim helped spearhead Study-Life Balance – a new construct that leverages patient-centric solutions to help patients more easily integrate clinical trial participation into their daily lives. Study-Life Balance was inspired by today's empowered healthcare consumer who has expectations for an enhanced healthcare journey. By putting clinical trial participation within the context of the patient's entire life experience, Study-Life Balance marks an evolution in the patient experience.

"Jessica is one of those colleagues who has that rare combination of intelligence, artistic flair, organizational proficiency, and get-it-done attitude. I've had the privilege to work with many individuals here at BBK, and Jessica stands out as an exemplar among her peers," said Matt Kibby, principal and president, BBK Worldwide. "Her insatiable drive pushes us all to work harder, smarter, and more efficiently. And that pushes our industry to respond in kind. Not only that, she manages to do it all in a way that encourages teamwork and camaraderie. It truly is an honor and a pleasure to work alongside her."

Ms. Kim joins 11 other BBK professionals who have been recognized by PharmaVOICE since the awards began in 2005.

About PharmaVOICE 100

The PharmaVOICE 100 is an annual list of individuals recognized for their positive contribution to the life sciences industry. Nominated by thousands of PharmaVOICE readers throughout the year, the PharmaVOICE 100 represent a broad cross section of industry sectors including pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research, clinical trial, research and development, patient education, patient recruitment, advertising, technology, and many others.

About BBK Worldwide (bbkworldwide.com)

BBK Worldwide is committed to transforming the clinical trial patient experience through a combination of services and technology-driven solutions that educate consumers, engage participants, unburden sites, and support sponsors. One of the few remaining corporately independent and full-service R&D marketing firms, BBK has maintained its position at the forefront of patient recruitment and engagement innovation for more than 35 years. An industry game changer, BBK's patented smart technology TrialCentralNet® drives the company's innovation while enhancing the patient journey and supporting the study community. Headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts, BBK has partners and offices across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

SOURCE BBK Worldwide

Related Links

http://www.bbkworldwide.com

