BBK Worldwide Hires Nicole DeMarco as Media and Research Strategist

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBK Worldwide, the patient experience, recruitment, and engagement leader, announces the hiring of Nicole DeMarco as Media and Research Strategist. DeMarco is an experienced healthcare marketing professional, having supported numerous clients in the life sciences industry. In her new position with BBK, DeMarco will drive media strategy and placement for the firm's multichannel advertising campaigns.

"Nicole will be instrumental in helping dozens of global clinical studies enroll on time or ahead of schedule through the placement of strategic and cost-effective initiatives," comments Matthew Kibby, principal and president, BBK Worldwide. "With a focus on increasing study enrollment and converting patient referrals into consented study participants, Nicole will help set the digital and traditional advertising mix and work to integrate audience-appropriate contact center and messaging technologies into the patient and site communications approach."

DeMarco brings extensive experience to her position as Media and Research Strategist. Prior to joining BBK, DeMarco held the position of Patient Recruitment and Marketing Manager at ClinEdge, a provider of clinical and outsourced business services to clinical research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and CROs.

About BBK Worldwide (BBKworldwide.com)

BBK Worldwide is committed to enhancing the clinical trial patient experience through a combination of services and technology-driven solutions that educate consumers, engage participants, unburden sites, and support sponsors. One of the few remaining corporately independent and full-service R&D marketing firms, BBK has maintained its position at the forefront of patient recruitment and engagement innovation for more than 35 years. An industry game changer, BBK's patented smart technology TrialCentralNet® drives the company's innovation while enhancing the patient journey and supporting the study community. Headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts, BBK has partners and offices across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

SOURCE BBK Worldwide

Related Links

http://www.bbkworldwide.com

