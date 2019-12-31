BBK Worldwide Hires Travel and Hospitality Industry Veteran Carol Rogal to Support Growth of its RSG® Suite of Programs

BOSTON, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBK Worldwide, the patient experience, recruitment, and engagement leader, announces the hiring of Carol Rogal as Concierge for its growing suite of RSG® programs. Developed specifically for the clinical research industry, the RSG® suite of programs includes RSG® Arrive and RSG® Card – landmark travel and reimbursement programs that remove barriers to clinical trial participation, enhance the patient experience, and accelerate enrollment success. As Concierge, Rogal will support RSG® operations, management, and customer care needs.

Rogal brings a wealth of knowledge to the position, having worked in the travel, hospitality, and healthcare industries for more than two decades. "We're excited to welcome Carol to our team," says Mike Johnson, Director, RSG® Services, BBK Worldwide. "In addition to helping clients navigate the complexities of clinical trial travel and reimbursement, Carol will manage travel and reimbursement coordination, ensuring patients, site staff, and sponsor needs are met with the highest level of customer satisfaction."

Rogal comes to BBK Worldwide from Destination Weddings, where she managed a portfolio of contracts and worked with suppliers to ensure contracts were fulfilled properly. She previously held positions at Air Culinaire Worldwide as an on-site account manager for Sentient Jet, and at Swift Air as a corporate flight attendant. Her travel and hospitality industry experience is complemented by experience in the healthcare industry, with positions as an assistant to the event coordinator at Boston Medical Center and as the director of community relations at Sunrise Assisted Living in Norwood, Mass.

About BBK Worldwide (BBKworldwide.com)

BBK Worldwide is committed to enhancing the clinical trial patient experience through a combination of services and technology-driven solutions that educate consumers, engage participants, unburden sites, and support sponsors. One of the few remaining corporately independent and full-service R&D marketing firms, BBK has maintained its position at the forefront of patient recruitment and engagement innovation for more than 35 years. An industry game changer, BBK's patented smart technology TrialCentralNet® drives the company's innovation while enhancing the patient journey and supporting the study community. Headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts, BBK has partners and offices across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

