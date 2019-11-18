BBK Worldwide Hires Veronica Moore as Account Specialist

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBK Worldwide (BBK), the patient experience, recruitment, and engagement leader, announces the hiring of Veronica Moore as Account Specialist. An experienced healthcare marketing communications professional, Moore will be responsible for orchestrating all aspects of the development and implementation of client campaigns – from communicating with clients about recruitment strategies and enrollment objectives to the coordination of internal specialists.

In her role, Moore will provide strategic leadership in the management of projects from kick-off to completion, ensuring clients' needs are met and expectations exceeded. She will leverage strong operational, communication, and critical thinking skills in overseeing the day-to-day operations of all assigned projects.

"We're thrilled to welcome Veronica to our expanding team," said David Fleishman, Principal and Director of Account Services, BBK Worldwide. "Her experience and operational skillset – combined with a commitment to customer service excellence – will help ensure the goals and objectives of BBK's pharmaceutical, biotech, and CRO clients are met."

Prior to joining BBK, Moore served as a project coordinator for McCann Echo, a full-service healthcare advertising agency, where she was responsible for all aspects of client management.

About BBK Worldwide (BBKworldwide.com)

BBK Worldwide is committed to enhancing the clinical trial patient experience through a combination of services and technology-driven solutions that educate consumers, engage participants, unburden sites, and support sponsors. One of the few remaining corporately independent and full-service R&D marketing firms, BBK has maintained its position at the forefront of patient recruitment and engagement innovation for more than 35 years. An industry game changer, BBK's patented smart technology TrialCentralNet® drives the company's innovation while enhancing the patient journey and supporting the study community. Headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts, BBK has partners and offices across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

SOURCE BBK Worldwide

Related Links

http://www.bbkworldwide.com

