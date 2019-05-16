BBK Worldwide Opens Latest Subsidiary, Strengthening Global Clinical Trial Patient Support Initiatives

BOSTON, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBK Holdings, LLC, parent company of patient recruitment and engagement market leader BBK Worldwide (BBK), announced today the establishment of BBK Patient Experience Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary in Dublin, Ireland. The move marks an important milestone for the company and its global commitment to enhancing the clinical trial patient experience. The subsidiary will support BBK's technology-enabled reimbursement and travel programs, RSG® Card and RSG® Arrive – two key offerings that increase access to care, remove barriers to participation, and foster long-term engagement. The subsidiary will also support data-protection initiatives – designed to standardize and strengthen the protection of personal data – in adherence with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

"We are very excited to further expand our presence in the European Union with this new subsidiary," comments Matt Kibby, principal and president, BBK Worldwide. "Not only will it serve to bolster operational excellence within the region, but it will support BBK in the ability to offer best-in-class products and services that meet the needs of today's clinical trials."

RSG® Card and RSG® Arrive, launched in 2013, have become the gold standard for clinical trial reimbursement and travel programs. In an industry marked by increasing competition, RSG® Card and RSG® Arrive have compelling data that shows their ability to transform the recruitment and engagement experience for patients and site staff alike. "In light of the evolving regulatory and political environment in Europe, it is important that we have an expanded presence within the European Union so that we can provide these products and services to those who need them," comments Joan F. Bachenheimer, founding principal and CEO, BBK Worldwide. "Our corporate strategy and decision-making reflects our longstanding commitment to putting the patient first and to ensuring our products and services are available on a global scale and compliant with current regulations."

Directors of the company include: Bonnie A. Brescia, founding principal and corporate development officer of BBK Holdings, LLC, in the US; Eliot Marx, founder of EMarx Org Adveis, Netherlands; and Alan O'Driscoll, Partner of Flynn O'Driscoll in Dublin, Ireland.

About BBK Worldwide (BBKworldwide.com)

BBK Worldwide is committed to enhancing the clinical trial patient experience through a combination of services and technology-driven solutions that educate consumers, engage participants, unburden sites, and support sponsors. One of the few remaining corporately independent and full-service R&D marketing firms, BBK has maintained its position at the forefront of patient recruitment and engagement innovation for more than 35 years. An industry game changer, BBK's patented smart technology TrialCentralNet® drives the company's innovation while enhancing the patient journey and supporting the study community. Headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts, BBK has partners and offices across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

