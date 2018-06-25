BBK Worldwide Repositions as The Patient Experience Company™ and Unveils New Brand Platform

"Backed by efficacy data and market research, we've encapsulated everything we've learned to become The Patient Experience Company," comments Joan F. Bachenheimer, founding principal and CEO, BBK Worldwide. "A critical component of an experience is 'choice.' Our technological platform, combined with our creative communications expertise, makes it possible for us to respond to stated preferences—whether expressed by site staff, patients, caregivers, CRAs, or sponsors—and more specifically, to meet the needs of individuals within those subsets. We are dedicated to the type of support that creates a positive synergistic effect."

BBK leverages its experiential insights through ongoing Patient Voice and Site Voice initiatives. "Our research shows that even the most compliant of participants may still feel a sense of disenfranchisement," comments Matt Kibby, principal and president, BBK Worldwide. "Engagement is not the same as experience."

"Every phone call, office visit, and in-person interaction contributes to the overall participant experience," explains Bonnie A. Brescia, founding principal and corporate development officer, BBK Worldwide. "Our orientation pays homage to the fact that nothing surpasses attention from medical and nursing providers with regard to creating a positive study experience for a participant. Our products and services are designed to alleviate administrative burden, enabling providers to spend more time with their patients."

The company has a long history of appreciation for sponsor, CRO, patient, caregiver, and healthcare consumer needs. The Patients to Find the Cure® has been BBK's tagline since its inception. Delivering the best experience at each key touch point in the patient journey guides BBK's innovative approach to solving recruitment and engagement challenges.

BBK's announcement coincides with the Annual Meeting of the Drug Information Association in Boston, June 24–28, 2018.

BBK Worldwide, now rebranded as The Patient Experience Company, devotes its communication expertise and combination of services and technology-driven solutions to educate consumers, engage participants, unburden sites, and support sponsors—the combination of which is essential for a company dedicated to enhancing the patient experience and advancing the industry's clinical research and development efforts. One of the few remaining corporately independent and full-service R&D marketing firms, BBK has maintained its position at the forefront of innovation for 35 years. BBK's commitment to ongoing adaptation and industry breakthroughs is made possible by its patented smart technology TrialCentralNet®. Headquartered near Boston, Mass., BBK has partners and offices across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

