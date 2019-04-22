BBL Ventures Opens Robotics Reverse Pitch Contest for ExxonMobil

HOUSTON, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBL Ventures has opened the first Robotics Reverse Pitch with ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Company. Interested applicants are invited to enter the challenge by May 13th with finalists for the challenge being invited to Houston to participate in the reverse pitch. The prize for the winning challengers is $60,000.

ExxonMobil has identified potential robotics/automation applications in their refining and chemicals manufacturing operations. The two challenges are "Opening Process Equipment" and "Arc Flash Risk Reduction."

Apply to ExxonMobil's Robotics Pitch Competition by May 13th.

"This event will showcase ExxonMobil's commitment to innovation by inviting outside companies to partner with and solve challenges ExxonMobil employees face in the field," said Tim Westhoven, ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Technology Scouting and Ventures Advisor. "We are extremely excited to sponsor this event as well as the opportunity to partner with entrepreneurs who are on the forefront of technology."

BBL Ventures, an innovation partner for the energy and natural resources industry, identifies pain points and technology gaps to build solutions, provide funding, and aid in scaling new companies.

"BBL Ventures is excited to be working with a forward-thinking partner like ExxonMobil, engaging the external innovation ecosystem is a key step in advancing the energy industry's continued success," said Patrick Lewis, BBL Ventures Managing Partner.

"The ExxonMobil Complex in Baytown is excited to partner with BBL Ventures to be the host field site for our first Robotics Reverse Pitch Challenge. We confront many challenges with the maintenance of petrochemical facilities and are eagerly looking forward to engaging entrepreneurs, educational institutions and local business in helping us visualize new approaches and solutions to old problems," said Michael J. Creedon, ExxonMobil Baytown Complex Mechanical Manager.

The Robotics Reverse Pitch Challenge, overseen by BBL Ventures, helps leverage local and international businesses as well as educational institutions as a method to forward the progress of energy innovation. Prospective entrepreneurs are also invited to participate.

Organizations will not only get the chance to pitch a technical solution to ExxonMobil and receive a monetary prize, but also the possibility for funding for a commercial pilot to produce the solution. Winning entrepreneurs or companies can also receive guidance as they formulate a business plan and test their concepts for viability. Details on the challenge can be found at https://info.bblventures.com/SpringEnergyChallenge.

Contact: Patrick Lewis, 213095@email4pr.com, 214-202-6938

SOURCE BBL Ventures