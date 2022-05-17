BBN and The World Bee Project Launch the First Ever World Bee Community

The World Bee Community aims to engage and unite people of all ages worldwide with the issues facing bees and other pollinators

LONDON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of World Bee Day on the 20th of May 2022, BBN, the world's B2B agency, announced today it will be collaborating with The World Bee Project CIC (UK) to launch the first ever World Bee Community.

World governments are doing what they can, but legislation moves far too slowly. The idea behind The World Bee Community is that it can help engage people of all ages worldwide with the global emergency of bee, pollinator, and biodiversity decline. The vision is that it will also help raise funds for The World Bee Project--which adaptively designs, collaboratively manages, and supports bee, biodiversity and human life-saving initiatives around the world.

Families and individuals from around the world can join The World Bee Community via a small monthly donation. Membership is open to anyone who cares about protecting bees and other pollinators to ensure that biodiversity on earth continues to flourish for future generations.

"The World Bee Project is a fantastic and important initiative," said Annette Fernandes-Poyser, BBN Executive Director. "We pride ourselves on interconnection and understand that even the slightest imbalance in ecosystems—whether natural or business—can have detrimental impact elsewhere. As a global partnership of B2B marketers, we understand better than most that what you do in one part of the world has an impact in other parts, which is why we are determined to support the launch of the World Bee Community."

The World Bee Project's initiatives to protect bees and other pollinators, while improving people's livelihoods and communities, provide inspiration and much needed support around the globe. So much so that BBN and its team have pledged long-term support to this important social purpose and the environment.

"We are delighted to have BBN supporting us around the world," said Sabiha Rumani Malik, Founder and Executive President of The World Bee Project. "Their geographical footprint and communications capabilities align well with our efforts to generate a unified global voice that can truly influence government activities when it comes to protecting our environment and biodiversity. Bees connect people and the planet. People want to be heard, need to be heard, and should be heard."

At BBN, we take Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)-related matters seriously. Our CSR policies draw inspiration from the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the ten principles of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC).

Recognised as one of the Top International B2B Marketing Agencies, BBN partners employ more than a 1,150 B2B specialists working in 61 offices spanning 32 countries, speaking 35 languages and has more than 500 clients from 23 different B2B sectors generating in excess of $187 million in global billings.

BBN Ltd.

BBN is the world's leading independent partnership of international B2B communication agencies. For nearly three decades, agencies across the globe have worked together to develop and utilise a highly effective, uniform and structured approach to brand strategy, public relations, marketing and creative services to ensure award-winning results for all of our clients worldwide. To learn more, go to bbn-international.com.

The World Bee Project CIC

The World Bee Project is the first private initiative in the world that remotely monitors bees to research the pollinator and pollination crisis from a global perspective. The World Bee Project uses Artificial Intelligence (AI), data analytics, the Internet of Things (IoT) and scientific study, and creates programmes that merge environmental, social and economic benefits to positively impact the future of "Pollinators, People, and the Planet."

