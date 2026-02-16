bb.q Chicken Deploys Deliverect to Modernize Digital Operations Across All US Locations

Digital platform connects online ordering channels and centralizes menu management to help US restaurants scale with ease

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- bb.q Chicken, one of the fastest-growing Korean fried chicken franchises in the United States, announced today the successful rollout of Deliverect's digital ordering integration and menu management platform across more than 250 US locations.

By connecting its online ordering channels through Deliverect, the brand has streamlined menu updates and order flow across its restaurants, reducing operational complexity and improving efficiency and profitability.

With multi-channel delivery rapidly expanding in the US, this deployment enables bb.q Chicken to scale seamlessly while maintaining high operational standards.

As the brand continues its rapid expansion, the partnership with Deliverect addresses key operational challenges, including managing multiple third-party integrations, complex menu updates, and accurate sales reconciliation.

Deliverect's third-party order integration and menu management platform links bb.q Chicken's Toast POS system with major marketplaces such as Uber Eats, GrubHub, DoorDash Marketplace, DoorDash Storefront, Fantuan, Hungry Panda, and EZ Cater.

"Integrating Deliverect across all our U.S. locations lets us manage orders and menus across multiple platforms from a single system, reducing errors and simplifying operations," said Joseph Kim, CEO of bb.q Chicken.

End-to-End Operational Intelligence

Deliverect helps bb.q Chicken centralize its digital ordering operations across all channels, giving teams real-time visibility into sales, inventory, and order fulfillment from a single platform. With advanced menu management, the brand can maintain one POS menu while automatically applying channel-specific pricing and modifiers for dine-in, first-party, and third-party orders, supporting differentiated pricing strategies without operational complexity.

Designed to support multiple fulfillment models, from in-house to hybrid and third-party operations, Deliverect integrates seamlessly with existing hardware to enable smooth, nationwide deployment. Store teams retain operational control through configurable rules and manual overrides, while centralized reporting and analytics provide leadership with the insights needed to continuously optimize performance across the network.

"Partnering with bb.q Chicken across their full United States footprint reflects how Deliverect operates as a reliable, end-to-end platform supporting complex digital operations at scale," highlighted Justin Falciola, President, Americas at Deliverect.

bb.q Chicken USA joins other markets in Canada, Germany, and New Zealand that have already implemented Deliverect, reinforcing the brand's global expansion strategy and commitment to operational excellence.

About bb.q Chicken

bb.q Chicken is a global Korean fried chicken franchise recognized for its signature flavors and premium-quality chicken. With over 250 locations in the U.S, bb.q Chicken continues to expand across North America. For more information, visit www.bbqchicken.com.

About Deliverect

Deliverect is a global restaurant technology company that serves as the central nerve of restaurant operations, connecting digital ordering channels directly to in-store operations, and serving more than 80,000 restaurant locations worldwide. Its API-first platform, with over 1,000 certified integrations, streamlines digital ordering across carryout, delivery, catering, and in-store fulfillment. By leveraging AI-driven innovation, Deliverect empowers restaurants to anticipate demand, recover lost revenue, and grow smarter at scale. Processing 30 million API calls daily and powering more than 1 billion orders to date, it is trusted by many of the world's largest and most innovative restaurant brands. To learn more, visit deliverect.com .

SOURCE Deliverect