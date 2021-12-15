BBQ Dragon Announces Free Grilling Kit Sweepstakes

DENVER, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BBQ Dragon is having another one of their big giveaways. For this Christmas season there giving away their famous barbecue Dragon fan, a Chimney of Insanity, and a bristle free grill brush, worth $135.

The BBQ Dragon fan used together with the Chimney of Insanity starts charcoal in just three minutes.

The Patented BBQ Dragon Fan and Chimney of Insanity BBQ Dragon's Chimney of Insanity and Fan in Action

"This is a product that works better than you think it's going to," says BBQ Dragon's Director of Marketing, George Prior. "You just stick some newspaper in the side hole of the Chimney of Insanity, light it, and then insert the fan, and a second later there's a roaring noise like a jet engine. About two minutes later flames and sparks are shooting out the top and your neighbors are shouting over the fence to see what's going on."

Prior says the Chimney of Insanity now comes in an XL size, which holds more than any other charcoal chimney on the market.

Enter the contest at this link: https://app.viralsweep.com/sweeps/full/cbbce6-99750?framed=1

BBQ Dragon is known for creating innovative grill tools. Their newest three products make great gifts for BBQ and grilling fans:

The "Chainmail" Grill Brush: If you're worried about the danger of swallowing a wire bristle from regular grill brushes, this patent-pending brush uses "chainmail" like medieval knights wore for armor to clean the grill more safely.

The "Double-Extreme" Grill Light: The world's only double-headed LED grill and utility light, the two super-bright LED's are mounted on separate goosenecks, so you can light two areas – the grill, and your prep surface, for example. Clips anywhere you need bright light

The Chimney of Insanity "XL" version: BBQ Dragon's popular charcoal chimney works with their BBQ Dragon grill fan to start charcoal in just 2 minutes – and they have just released this "XL" version, which they claim is the largest charcoal chimney made.

BBQ Dragon products are available online at major retailers like Target, Home Depot, and Lowes, as well as on Amazon.com and the company's website at bbqdragon.com.

BBQ Dragon makes innovative grill tools. The creators of the BBQ Dragon Fan and the 2-minute charcoal Chimney of Insanity, their mission is to create innovative products that inspire customers to excel at BBQ and at life. They believe that good tools inspire good BBQ, and good BBQ inspires good living.

