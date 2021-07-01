BBQ Dragon Launches "BBQ Stories" Promotion

DENVER, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The grill brand BBQ Dragon is offering customers $25 to share their BBQ stories. The company's website includes a page called "BBQ Stories" that features real stories from real customers about their funniest, craziest, or most moving BBQ experience. The BBQ Stories page also summarizes the deal BBQ Dragon is offering their customers: send in your best BBQ story, and if the company uses it on their page, they will send you a coupon for $25 off a purchase.

The Zephyr Grill by BBQ Dragon: a Fan-Powered Tabletop Grill BBQ Dragon's fan-powered tabletop grill: The Zephyr Charcoal Grill

"Everybody has a BBQ story," says BBQ Dragon's Director of Marketing, George Prior. "We wanted to make a place for the BBQ community to share these stories. The initial response has been surprisingly big: we got more than 120 submissions in just the first days."

Prior does not publish every story that is submitted. "I think it's not easy to create one of these stories," says Prior. "Some of the submissions are just a sentence or two, describing someone's favorite food, and they don't really paint much of a picture. What we are really looking for is more of a complete story that is unique, funny, and maybe even emotionally moving. It's harder to do than you might guess."

The stories submitted so far do have some common themes, says Prior. "We get a lot of stories about fathers. A lot of people have grown up with their dads barbecuing, and their memories of grilling are often linked to memories of their fathers. Which is one of the beautiful things about BBQ." Another common theme seems to be BBQ disasters. "We have gotten a lot of stories about BBQ gone wrong," says Prior. "Grills that tip over, unexpected house fires, BBQ that got burned, eaten by a dog, or dropped in the water."

Some of the most popular posts on their BBQ Stories page are:

A delicious BBQ lamb meal is served to guests using gloves that were recently used to handle sewage. But even after the guests are told about the dirty gloves, no one cares and they finish the meal completely.

After deboning some meat, a father asks his son to give the bones to the dogs. But the son gives the meat to the dogs by mistake, leaving only the bones for the guests.

A man suffering from health problems and depression gets a new grill, starts cooking and smoking, and soon finds that happiness and satisfaction has returned.

"BBQ is more than a cooking method," says Prior. "It's about being with family and friends, it's about creating good things for other people. It's about working hard and serving your community. BBQ stories are the record of all this work and caring. We haven't seen any other place where BBQ stories are celebrated, and we wanted to share this with our customers."

See the BBQ Stories blog at: bbqdragon.com/bbq-stories

BBQ Dragon products are available online at major retailers like Target, Home Depot, and Lowes, as well as on Amazon.com and the company's website at bbqdragon.com.

BBQ Dragon makes innovative grill tools. The creators of the BBQ Dragon Fan and the 2-minute charcoal Chimney of Insanity, their mission is to create innovative products that inspire customers to excel at BBQ and at life. They believe that good tools inspire good BBQ, and good BBQ inspires good living.

