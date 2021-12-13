BBQ Dragon Wins "Healthy Cooking Award" From Women's Health Magazine

DENVER, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Health Magazine has chosen BBQ Dragon's 5 piece set of extendable marshmallow forks for their 2021 Healthy Cooking Awards.

The marshmallow forks have telescoping steel handles that extend out to 45" long, but retract to just 14" long for storage. The set of five forks have rubber-gripped, color-coded handles, so the kids know whose s'more is whose.

BBQ Dragon's Health Cooking Award Winner Extendable Marshmallow Roasting Sticks from BBQ Dragon

"We are very flattered that they chose our forks," says BBQ Dragon's Director of Marketing, George Prior. "They're nice marshmallow forks, but the other products that Women's Health chose for their awards are really high-quality, innovative products, like smokeless firepits and folding camp chairs, so it means a lot to us that their editors felt our product stood out."

Prior says the marshmallow forks are also suitable for cooking hotdogs. The suggested uses of the forks also include camping, cookouts, and cooking over fires at the beach. A heavy-duty zippered storage bag is included with each set of 5 forks.

Check out all the Healthy Cooking Award Winners at womenshealthmag.com, or follow this link: https://bit.ly/3rWc3TM

BBQ Dragon is known for creating innovative grill tools. Besides the Extendable Marshmallow Forks, they have three new products that make great gifts for BBQ and grilling fans:

The "Chainmail" Grill Brush: If you're worried about the danger of swallowing a wire bristle from regular grill brushes, this patent-pending brush uses "chainmail" like medieval knights wore for armor to clean the grill more safely.

The "Double-Extreme" Grill Light: The world's only double-headed LED grill and utility light, the two super-bright LED's are mounted on separate goosenecks, so you can light two areas – the grill, and your prep surface, for example. Clips anywhere you need bright light

The Chimney of Insanity "XL" version: BBQ Dragon's popular charcoal chimney works with their BBQ Dragon grill fan to start charcoal in just 2 minutes – and they have just released this "XL" version, which they claim is the largest charcoal chimney made.

The marshmallow forks and other BBQ Dragon products are available online at major retailers like Target, Home Depot, and Lowes, as well as on Amazon.com and the company's website at bbqdragon.com.

BBQ Dragon makes innovative grill tools. The creators of the BBQ Dragon Fan and the 2-minute charcoal Chimney of Insanity, their mission is to create innovative products that inspire customers to excel at BBQ and at life. They believe that good tools inspire good BBQ, and good BBQ inspires good living.

Media Contact:

George Prior

BBQ Dragon

855.524.8068

[email protected]

SOURCE BBQ Dragon