BBQGuys Extends Relationships With NFL Legends Archie and Eli Manning as Brand Ambassadors to Launch First National Marketing Campaign

BATON ROUGE, La., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BBQGuys, the leading e-commerce retailer for grilling and outdoor living, announced today that NFL legends and BBQGuys investors, Archie and Eli Manning, will serve as the company's first-ever brand ambassadors. As part of the agreement, Archie and Eli will be featured in BBQGuys' national advertising campaign debut.

The integrated campaign will highlight Archie and Eli's roles as the company's "Chief Commercial Makin' Guys" and the Mannings will help playfully guide the company's marketing strategy by launching BBQGuys' first-ever national television commercial entitled "Signs" which is viewable on BBQGuys.com now.

"Barbeques are about so much more than just great food; they build friendships, connect families and forge community bonds that last a lifetime," said Jason Stutes, Chief Digital Officer, BBQGuys. "And we know that welcoming these legendary quarterbacks, and this iconic Louisiana family, to have a seat at our table will help us stay true to those foundational roots as we continue to grow."

"Having been a grill guy my entire life, and now as a proud investor and advocate for what the BBQGuys team has built, it's great to expand my relationship with this incredible company," said Eli Manning. "I'm excited to work with my Dad to help BBQGuys highlight why they are the best in grilling and outdoor living."

"Some of our favorite family memories happened right in our backyard around our BBQ," said Archie Manning. "The Manning family is proud to partner with BBQGuys to help people create their memories and moments that last a lifetime."

In addition to the television spots, branded content featuring the Mannings will appear across social and digital channels continuously throughout the year with added spikes around core summer holidays like Memorial Day, Father's Day and July 4th.

Supporting media includes a fully integrated national campaign with linear television, streaming, digital and show integrations. This campaign will also feature high-impact BBQGuys branding to be included in live sports throughout the year, and additional agreements with a variety of leading podcasts in the business, comedy, history, society/culture and sports categories to further raise awareness and customer acquisition.

The strategy, creative campaign and media planning and buying were executed and implemented by Source Communications, Hackensack, New Jersey.

BBQGuys® is the leading e-commerce retailer of premium grills, BBQ smokers, and outdoor living products for both homeowners and professional builders. What began as a humble brick-and-mortar store in 1998 has since evolved into one of America's fastest-growing private businesses — one that has served over one million happy customers nationwide. With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and annual recognition as a leader in the online space, BBQGuys has cemented itself as the most trusted voice in the grilling and outdoor living industry. Were you born to grill? Visit us at BBQGuys.com

