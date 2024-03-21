BBQGuys Hosted a VIP Preview Party Featuring a Celebrity Guest Appearance by Jena Sims, Shep Rose and Other Influencers to Celebrate the Opening of Its West Palm Beach Backyard Design Center in Partnership with Teak + Table Outdoor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BBQGuys.com, the leading specialty e-commerce platform for all things backyard – grills, outdoor kitchens, furniture and more – celebrated the grand opening of its new Backyard Design Center in partnership with Teak + Table in West Palm Beach on March 14. BBQGuys is owned by Brand Velocity Group (BVG), a private equity firm founded in 2019 in which former NFL Quarterback Eli Manning is a partner.

To commemorate the opening, BBQGuys hosted a private VIP preview party and ribbon cutting ceremony featuring guest appearances by actress and model Jena Sims, TV personality Shep Rose of Bravo's hit reality-TV series "Southern Charm" entrepreneur and grill master Al Frugoni, influencer Robyn Lindars of "Grill Girl," and others.

Representatives from the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches and special guests joined CEO of BBQGuys Russ Wheeler, Co-founder and CEO of Teak + Table Trevor Ferguson and executives from Brand Velocity Group for a special ribbon cutting ceremony.

South Florida notables had the opportunity to exclusively experience the new Backyard Design Center and enjoy complimentary cocktails and bites. Guests explored and interacted with BBQGuys' innovative outdoor kitchens and top-of-the-line grills, and Teak + Table's luxurious furniture crafted from Grade A Teak, resin wicker and more.

Conveniently located at 500 Palm Street in the Flamingo Park Historic District, BBQGuys Backyard Design Center featuring Teak + Table is now open to the public, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or by appointment. This is BBQGuys' third design center in the U.S., with existing destinations in Alpharetta, Georgia and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Bringing more than 25 years of industry experience in the outdoor living space and an impressive track record of product innovation, BBQGuys has partnered with Teak + Table Outdoor, a family-owned and operated business that is a trailblazer of luxury outdoor furniture and serves residential and commercial customers world-wide.

The 8,000-square-foot showroom features beautiful and innovative outdoor kitchens and equipment, top-of-the-line grills, smokers, fire pits, outdoor furniture and outdoor lifestyle products from brand partners including Blaze, Lynx, DCS, Kalamazoo, Urban Bonfire, Hestan, Twin Eagles, Alfresco, Fire Magic, Napoleon, Mont Alpi, Everdure, Kamado Joe, Recteq, Forno Venetzia and many others. Teak + Table products include dining and seating sets, pool-side lounge chairs, accent tables and more in exceptional material such as Grade A Teak, resin wicker, rope, and sunbrella fabrics.

BBQGuys Backyard Design Center, in partnership with Teak + Table, is South Florida's answer to designing a dream backyard, allowing consumers – ranging from homeowners and commercial clients to designers and contractors – to shop how, when and where they like. As the only e-commerce retailer solely focused on backyard living in the U.S., BBQGuys knows that the easiest way for customers to decide if a product is right for a space is to see it for themselves. It also provides customers with a turnkey experience showcasing completed backyards and offering complimentary 3D design services custom-tailored to their preferences and style.

About BBQGuys:

When BBQGuys opened its doors as a Louisiana-based brick-and-mortar store in 1998, our mission was simple: provide the very best in grilling and outdoor living to those who, like us, were Born to Grill™. Twenty-five (plus) years and a .com later, we're helping everyone live their best life in their backyards.

Our products and services are the foundation for communities to create core memories in nature, at home. We are committed to employing our nearby communities and giving back to populations, both local and national, that can benefit from our products and services, especially during times of need. Through a team of outdoor living experts from diverse backgrounds, a fully vetted product catalog, and design services that help customers create their own personal haven, we are the only company dedicated 100% to extending the comforts of home into the outside of home. By curating the very best of grilling and outdoor living, we believe everyone can realize the full value of an inside-out home experience. Life is better in your backyard™.

BBQGuys is owned by Brand Velocity Group (BVG), a private equity firm founded in 2019 in which former NFL Quarterback Eli Manning is a partner. For more information, visit www.bbqguys.com.

About Teak + Table Outdoor:

Founded in Hilton Head, South Carolina in 2016, Teak + Table Outdoor Living is a proud family-owned, operated and founder-led business that in just a few short years has grown from a local retailer to a vertically integrated outdoor furniture designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer serving residential and commercial clients worldwide. Teak + Table is dedicated to bringing premium outdoor furniture to families and businesses while delivering an experience that is worth sharing with others. Its mission is to work with its consumers to create environments "Where the Best Moments are Made – The Backyard." Unforgettable moments in the backyard are at the core of every decision the family-run business makes. It's the spontaneous get-togethers, early morning coffees outside, cookouts that went too late, moments by the pool at a favorite resort and the best seat from sunrise to sunset that makes what Teak + Table does each day matter. The brand has strategically placed itself in West Palm Beach, Florida as of January 2024. For more information, visit www.teakandtable.com.

