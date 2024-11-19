BBQGuys.com Announces Epic Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals: Unbeatable Savings on Over 6500 Outdoor Living Essentials

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown is on for BBQGuys' biggest savings event of the year! This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, outdoor living enthusiasts can score incredible discounts on over 6500 products, including exclusive deals on grills, outdoor kitchens, outdoor furniture, fire pits, outdoor TVs, and more. From November 26 to December 4, BBQGuys.com is offering exceptional savings, plus free gifts on select purchases, with a value of up to $500.

With BBQGuys' expert team curating every purchase, holiday shoppers can be confident they're getting top-tier products and exceptional customer service—just in time for the season of giving. Whether you're upgrading your backyard or hunting for the perfect gift, BBQGuys.com makes it easy to create your dream outdoor living space.

"At BBQGuys, we believe the backyard is where life's best moments happen and memories are made," said Russ Wheeler, CEO of BBQGuys. "This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we're offering more than just incredible savings—we're giving you the opportunity to transform your outdoor space into the ultimate sanctuary. Our deals are designed to turn your backyard vision into a reality."

Unbeatable Deals Across All Categories Including:

Blaze Outdoor Kitchens and Grills: Save up to 15% off on BBQGuys' bestselling brand, Blaze! Blaze products are known for their quality, durability, and performance.





Save up to on BBQGuys' bestselling brand, Blaze! Blaze products are known for their quality, durability, and performance. Gas Grills: Save up to $500 off on select gas grills from leading brands like Napoleon, Victory, Blackstone, Tytus Grills , and more. Fire up your grilling game this holiday season with top-tier options.





Save up to on select gas grills from leading brands like Napoleon, Victory, Blackstone, , and more. Fire up your grilling game this holiday season with top-tier options. Outdoor Kitchen Islands: Save up to $5,000 off on select outdoor kitchen islands from premium brands including Mont Alpi, BBQGuys Signature, Thor, and Char-Broil. Build your backyard oasis with fully-equipped kitchen islands that make outdoor cooking a breeze.





Save up to on select outdoor kitchen islands from premium brands including Mont Alpi, BBQGuys Signature, Thor, and Char-Broil. Build your backyard oasis with fully-equipped kitchen islands that make outdoor cooking a breeze. Outdoor Furniture : Save 30 – 50% on select outdoor seating, dining and bar furniture from beloved brands like Oxford Garden, Azzurro, Lakeview Outdoor Designs and Darlee.





: Save on select outdoor seating, dining and bar furniture from beloved brands like Oxford Garden, Azzurro, Lakeview Outdoor Designs and Darlee. Fire Pits: Save up to $1,000 off on select fire pits from the best brands like Blaze, BBQGuys Signature, and Lakeview Outdoor Designs. Create the perfect ambiance for your outdoor gatherings with a fire pit that's both functional and stylish.





Save up to on select fire pits from the best brands like Blaze, BBQGuys Signature, and Lakeview Outdoor Designs. Create the perfect ambiance for your outdoor gatherings with a fire pit that's both functional and stylish. Outdoor TVs: Save up to $4,000 off on select outdoor TVs from top brands like Samsung, Titan, and Furrion. Take your outdoor entertainment to the next level with TVs designed to withstand the elements and deliver an exceptional viewing experience.

About BBQGuys:

From grills and outdoor living products to full outdoor kitchen designs, BBQGuys is the go-to destination for anyone looking to create the perfect outdoor space. With a 25-year track record of excellence, BBQGuys remains committed to offering the very best of outdoor living by curating products from top tier brands, vetted through expert ratings and reviews. Because we know, life is better in your backyard™. To learn more, visit bbqguys.com.

Media Inquiries:

Allyson Botto

[email protected]

SOURCE BBQGuys