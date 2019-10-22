BB&T Announces Fourth-Quarter Dividends

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) today declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.45 per share, payable Dec. 2, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 8, 2019.

In addition, the board declared the following quarterly dividends payable Dec. 2, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 8, 2019:

A dividend of $325.00 per share (equivalent to $0.325 per depositary share or 1/1,000th interest per share) on BB&T's Series F Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NYSE: BBT PrF);

BB&T has paid a cash dividend to shareholders of its common stock every year since 1903.

About BB&T

BB&T is one of the largest financial services holding companies in the U.S. with $236.8 billion in assets and market capitalization of approximately $40.9 billion as of September 30, 2019. Building on a long tradition of excellence in community banking, BB&T offers a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, investments, insurance, wealth management, asset management, mortgage, corporate banking, capital markets and specialized lending. Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., BB&T operates more than 1,700 financial centers in 15 states and Washington, D.C. and is consistently recognized for outstanding client service by Greenwich Associates for small business and middle market banking. More information about BB&T and its full line of products and services is available at BBT.com.

