BB&T Announces Second-Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call Details

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) will report its second-quarter 2018 earnings on July 19, 2018, prior to market opening. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kelly S. King and Chief Financial Officer Daryl N. Bible will host a conference call to discuss BB&T's second-quarter 2018 performance beginning at 8 a.m. ET.
This conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-519-2796, passcode 876127. A replay of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-203-1112, passcode 6326592, and will be available for 30 days.
About BB&T
BB&T is one of the largest financial services holding companies in the U.S. with $220.7 billion in assets and market capitalization of approximately $40.6 billion, as of March 31, 2018. Building on a long tradition of excellence in community banking, BB&T offers a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, investments, insurance, wealth management, asset management, mortgage, corporate banking, capital markets and specialized lending. Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., the company operates more than 2,000 financial centers in 15 states and Washington, D.C. A Fortune 500 company, BB&T is recognized consistently for outstanding client service by Greenwich Associates for small business and middle market banking. More information about BB&T and its full line of products and services is available at BBT.com.
