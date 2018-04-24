BB&T announces second-quarter dividends

A dividend of $0.375 per common share, reflecting a 13.6% increase as previously announced in February as BB&T shares tax reform benefits with shareholders

BB&T has approximately 779 million shares of common stock as of March 31, 2018; 23 million depositary shares related to its Series D Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock; 46 million depositary shares related to its Series E Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock; 18 million depositary shares related to its Series F Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock; 20 million depositary shares related to its Series G Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock; and 19 million depositary shares related to its Series H Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.

BB&T has paid a cash dividend to shareholders of its common stock every year since 1903.

About BB&T

BB&T is one of the largest financial services holding companies in the U.S. with $220.7 billion in assets and market capitalization of approximately $40.6 billion, as of March 31, 2018. Building on a long tradition of excellence in community banking, BB&T offers a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, investments, insurance, wealth management, asset management, mortgage, corporate banking, capital markets and specialized lending. Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., the company operates more than 2,000 financial centers in 15 states and Washington, D.C. A Fortune 500 company, BB&T is recognized consistently for outstanding client service by Greenwich Associates for small business and middle market banking. More information about BB&T and its full line of products and services is available at BBT.com.

