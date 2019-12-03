BB&T Corporation Announces Redemption of Medium-Term Notes; Branch Banking and Trust Company Announces Redemption of Senior Notes

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) announced today the redemption on December 15, 2019, of all its outstanding (i) Fixed Rate Medium-Term Notes, Series E (Senior), due January 15, 2020, (CUSIP No. 05531FAS2) and (ii) Floating Rate Medium-Term Notes, Series E (Senior), due January 15, 2020, (CUSIP No. 05531FAT0). The redemption price for each of the Medium-Term Notes will be equal to 100 percent of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of December 15, 2019. Since December 15, 2019, is not a business day, the redemption price will be paid on the next business day, December 16, 2019.

Branch Banking and Trust Company announced today the redemption on December 16, 2019, of all of its outstanding (i) Fixed Rate Senior Notes due January 15, 2020 (CUSIP No. 07330NAN5) and (ii) Floating Rate Senior Notes due January 15, 2020, (CUSIP No. 07330NAP0). The redemption price for each of the Senior Notes will be equal to 100 percent of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of December 16, 2019.

Payment of the redemption price for each series will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

About BB&T

BB&T is one of the largest financial services holding companies in the U.S. with $236.8 billion in assets and market capitalization of approximately $40.9 billion as of September 30, 2019. Building on a long tradition of excellence in community banking, BB&T offers a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, investments, insurance, wealth management, asset management, mortgage, corporate banking, capital markets and specialized lending. Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., BB&T operates more than 1,700 financial centers in 15 states and Washington, D.C., and is consistently recognized for outstanding client service by Greenwich Associates for small business and middle market banking. More information about BB&T and its full line of products and services is available at BBT.com.

SOURCE BB&T Corporation

