BB&T Corporation CFO to present at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) today announced its Chief Financial Officer Daryl N. Bible will present at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference in London on Tuesday, May 15, at 8:30 a.m. BST (3:30 a.m. ET).
A webcast of Bible's presentation will be available at BBT.InvestorRoom.com/webcasts-and-presentations and will be archived for 30 days.
About BB&T
BB&T is one of the largest financial services holding companies in the U.S. with $220.7 billion in assets and market capitalization of approximately $40.6 billion, as of March 31, 2018. Building on a long tradition of excellence in community banking, BB&T offers a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, investments, insurance, wealth management, asset management, mortgage, corporate banking, capital markets and specialized lending. Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., the company operates more than 2,000 financial centers in 15 states and Washington, D.C. A Fortune 500 company, BB&T is recognized consistently for outstanding client service by Greenwich Associates for small business and middle market banking. More information about BB&T and its full line of products and services is available at BBT.com.
