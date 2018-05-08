BB&T Corporation CFO to present at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) today announced its Chief Financial Officer Daryl N. Bible will present at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference in London on Tuesday, May 15, at 8:30 a.m. BST (3:30 a.m. ET).

A webcast of Bible's presentation will be available at BBT.InvestorRoom.com/webcasts-and-presentations and will be archived for 30 days.