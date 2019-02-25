BB&T Corporation CFO to Present at Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) today announced its Chief Financial Officer Daryl N. Bible will present at the Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 10:25 a.m. ET.

A webcast of Bible's presentation will be available at BBT.InvestorRoom.com/webcasts-and-presentations and will be archived for 30 days.

About BB&T

BB&T is one of the largest financial services holding companies in the U.S. with $225.7 billion in assets and market capitalization of approximately $33.1 billion, as of Dec. 31, 2018. Building on a long tradition of excellence in community banking, BB&T offers a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, investments, insurance, wealth management, asset management, mortgage, corporate banking, capital markets and specialized lending. Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., the company operates more than 1,800 financial centers in 15 states and Washington, D.C., and is consistently recognized for outstanding client service by Greenwich Associates for small business and middle market banking. More information about BB&T and its full line of products and services is available at BBT.com.

SOURCE BB&T Corporation

Related Links

http://www.bbt.com

