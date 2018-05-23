BB&T Corporation COO to present at Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) today announced its Chief Operating Officer Chris L. Henson will present at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference in New York on Wednesday, May 30, at 11:15 a.m. ET.

A webcast of Henson's presentation will be available at BBT.InvestorRoom.com/webcasts-and-presentations and will be archived for 30 days.