BB&T Insurance Services rebrands as McGriff Insurance Services

BB&T Insurance Services will begin doing business as McGriff Insurance Services beginning June 25, 2018. The new name comes from affiliate McGriff, Seibels & Williams, which provides property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, life and pension plans, financial services and surety products, as well as specialty insurance programs. BB&T Insurance Services of California and BridgeTrust Title are not included in this initial rebranding.

"Since our founding in 1922, BB&T Insurance has never wavered in our commitment to provide highly personalized client service," said David Pruett, vice chairman and CEO of BB&T Insurance Services. "The McGriff name goes back to 1886, and we are excited to build on the brand equity and long-standing recognition associated with this industry leader while remaining committed to the outstanding client service we have provided for years."

Pruett added with the acquisition of Regions Insurance Group the timing was right for the name change. "The combined company will have even greater client-facing resources and industry knowledge under a single united brand that is recognized and respected by the insurance industry and clients," he said.

Expanded client services include business and individual insurance, employee benefits, risk management with specialty offerings in agribusiness, construction, behavioral health care, architecture and engineering, and entertainment. The brand transition will include a new logo with an updated version of the McGriff name, as well as an updated color palette, fonts and other design elements.

The rebranding is occurring just prior to the close of the acquisition of Regions Insurance Group, which has 31 offices across the Southeast, Texas and Indiana. BB&T Insurance Services announced plans last month to acquire Regions Insurance and expects to complete the deal in early third quarter.

About BB&T Insurance Holdings

BB&T Insurance Holdings, the fifth largest insurance broker in the U.S. and internationally, is a wholly owned subsidiary of BB&T Corporation. BB&T Insurance Holdings operates more than 200 offices through subsidiaries BB&T Insurance Services; BB&T Insurance Services of California; McGriff, Seibels & Williams; CRC Insurance Services; Crump Life Insurance Services; and AmRisc, LLC.

About BB&T

BB&T is one of the largest financial services holding companies in the U.S. with $220.7 billion in assets and market capitalization of approximately $40.6 billion, as of March 31, 2018. Building on a long tradition of excellence in community banking, BB&T offers a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, investments, insurance, wealth management, asset management, mortgage, corporate banking, capital markets and specialized lending. Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., the company operates more than 2,000 financial centers in 15 states and Washington, D.C. A Fortune 500 company, BB&T is recognized consistently for outstanding client service by Greenwich Associates for small business and middle market banking. More information about BB&T and its full line of products and services is available at BBT.com.

