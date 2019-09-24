BB&T to Report Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) announced today that it will report third-quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kelly S. King and Chief Financial Officer Daryl N. Bible will host a conference call to discuss BB&T's third-quarter 2019 performance beginning at 8 a.m. ET.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-519-2796 (passcode 892418). A replay of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-203-1112 (passcode 6759252), and will be available for 30 days.

About BB&T

BB&T is one of the largest financial services holding companies in the U.S. with $230.9 billion in assets and market capitalization of approximately $37.6 billion as of June 30, 2019. Building on a long tradition of excellence in community banking, BB&T offers a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, investments, insurance, wealth management, asset management, mortgage, corporate banking, capital markets and specialized lending. Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., BB&T operates more than 1,700 financial centers in 15 states and Washington, D.C. and is consistently recognized for outstanding client service by Greenwich Associates for small business and middle market banking. More information about BB&T and its full line of products and services is available at BBT.com.

