BBTech and ARKITEKT Partner to Scale Semiconductor Infrastructure Across Global Markets

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and TAYLOR, Texas, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BBTech Co., Ltd. ("BBTech"), a Korean provider of semiconductor hook-up and high-purity flow system engineering solutions, and ARKITEKT EQUITY ("ARKITEKT"), a technology-focused private equity firm, today announced a strategic partnership to support the expansion of semiconductor infrastructure across key global markets.

Founded in South Korea, BBTech has established itself as a mission-critical infrastructure partner for semiconductor fabrication facilities. The company specializes in ultra-high purity (UHP) process piping, bulk and specialty gas systems, chemical delivery infrastructure, modularized skid and manifold fabrication that enhances construction efficiency, and turnkey cleanroom hook-up services supporting advanced node manufacturing across memory, logic, and specialty fabs.

Beyond its core engineering capabilities, BBTech deploys digital coordination platforms and real-time project control systems to strengthen execution across complex semiconductor fabrication environments. Through its U.S. subsidiary, BBTech America, the company continues to expand its presence in North America.

As semiconductor manufacturers expand fabrication capacity in the United States and Asia, infrastructure reliability, precision, and execution scale have become central to production performance. BBTech has delivered major fab projects across Korea and select international markets, serving customers in high-volume manufacturing environments.

"This partnership positions BBTech for its next stage of growth," said a spokesperson from BBTech. "We believe the next phase of semiconductor capacity expansion will demand a higher standard of execution. Our ambition is to position BBTech as a globally trusted infrastructure partner for advanced fabrication projects. ARKITEKT brings the capital and operating partnership to support that vision."

"Semiconductor capacity expansion is ultimately an infrastructure story," said Jake Park, Founder and Managing Partner of ARKITEKT EQUITY. "Behind every advanced node and high-performance computing system is a foundation of precision-engineered process systems. Together with BBTech, we aim to support the next generation of fabrication facilities through pragmatic execution and strong engineering capabilities in key markets."

The partnership will support the expansion of BBTech America's engineering and fabrication capabilities, scaling for large-scale fab projects, and continued investment in higher value-added modular flow systems.

About BBTech

Headquartered in South Korea, BBTech Co., Ltd. provides semiconductor infrastructure engineering services, including ultra-high purity piping systems, gas and chemical delivery systems, modular flow systems, and cleanroom hook-up services. The company supports semiconductor fabrication facilities across memory and logic manufacturing environments. Through BBTech America, the company is expanding its presence in the United States.

www.bbtech.co.kr

About ARKITEKT EQUITY

ARKITEKT EQUITY is a technology-focused private equity firm investing at the intersection of frontier technology and pragmatic execution. The firm partners with engineering-led businesses to build durable platforms across critical industrial markets.

