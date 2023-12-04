BBT.live and Advantech Elevate SMB/SME Edge Connectivity with Preloaded BeBroadband as a Service

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BBT.live's BeBroadband as a Service, a cutting-edge secure connectivity platform designed for service providers, and Advantech, a global leader in industrial IoT and network solutions, announce their strategic collaboration aimed at advancing the landscape of edge connectivity solutions for SMB/SME with BeBroadband as a Service available preloaded on Advantech edge devices.

The dynamic partnership brings BBT.live's innovative subscription-based connectivity and security platform, based on SD-WAN/SASE technologies, to Advantech's edge devices without the need for service providers or their business customers to install the solution software. The full line of Advantech products can be preloaded, with the most popular model choice of SMB/SME customers being the FWA-1112VC and FWA-1212VC Edge Devices.

This collaboration ensures that clients can seamlessly order Advantech's SD-WAN/SASE/SSE Edge Devices directly preloaded with BeBroadband™ Inside - powered by BBT.live.

Advantech, known for its industry-leading network appliances, will leverage the collaboration to streamline deployment for global customers. Through this partnership, Advantech will further enrich its SD-WAN and SASE ecosystem, providing trusted and ready-to-deploy solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs for secured connectivity and multi-cloud access of businesses worldwide.

Advantech and BBT.live have collaborated to deliver certified Edge Devices as a key component of BBT.live's BeBroadband™ as a Service solution, featuring both internal and/or external Wireless WAN connectivity options such as LTE/5G and WiFi 6.

BeBroadband™ is an all-in-one secured connectivity cloud-based solution, designed for service providers to deliver as a managed service to their business customers. The solution includes Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), cyber security, cloud based managed connectivity, WAN optimization, the full life-cycle, one pane of glass management and orchestration, providing a multi-tenant and self-service portal. All elements of this simple solution are part of a single all-inclusive subscription, including the Advantech preloaded Edge Device hardware. Competing solutions are complicated and expensive to deploy, leaving many businesses without the network efficiency and security benefits of software-defined networking.

"We are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver exceptional solutions to our service providers," said Erez Zelikovitz, EVP, Chief Product & Revenue Officer at BBT.live. "Our partnership with Advantech strengthens our commitment to providing cutting-edge computing solutions that empower businesses in their digital transformation and allow them to thrive in the always shifting digital age."

"We are excited to continue enhancing our support of BBT.live customers through this partnership," stated Brian Wilson, AVP Sales at Advantech. "This partnership represents an important milestone in our commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable software-defined networking solutions that drive value for our customers."

Direct worldwide shipping is now available from Advantech in Taiwan and other leading manufacturing locations.

For more information about BBT.live and Advantech's joint efforts in the field of edge computing, please visit https://www.advantech.com/en/resources/case-study/bbt%E2%80%99s-universal-sd-wan-based-sase-edge-unit

About BeBroadband Technologies Inc.:

BBT.live provides an innovative and secure virtualized cloud-based connectivity solution known as BeBroadband™. As a next-generation SD-WAN platform, BeBroadband™ is engineered to streamline the operations of service providers by integrating all essential features into a single, fully integrated suite, eliminating the need for additional integration. With its easy setup, deployment, and operation, BeBroadband is a comprehensive solution that incorporates industry-leading features from the best providers in the market. These features include security, in partnership with Check Point, and WAN optimization, powered by Rodhe & Schwarz. BBT.live is headquartered in Tel Aviv, with its US hub in New Jersey, and is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that help service providers enhance their business outcomes.

About Advantech:

Founded in 1983, Advantech is a leading provider of trusted, innovative products, services, and solutions. Advantech offers comprehensive system integration, hardware, software, customer-centric design services, embedded systems, automation products, and global logistics support. We cooperate closely with our partners to provide complete solutions for a wide range of applications in diverse industries. Our mission is to enable an intelligent planet by developing automated and embedded computing products and solutions that facilitate smarter working and living. With Advantech products, the application and innovation potential becomes unlimited. (Corporate website: www.advantech.com).

