BBT.live and Eastronics/Newtronix sign partnership distribution agreement to support BBT.live North American sales drive

News provided by

BBT.Live

29 Aug, 2023, 12:22 ET

TEL AVIV, Israel , Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BBT.live, the innovative company behind the BeBroadband™ SaaS platform, an SD-WAN/SASE as a Service built for multi-national infrastructure service providers, today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement to support BBT.live expansion into North America. Newtronix, a New York based wholly owned subsidiary of Eastronics, will serve as a local partner managing supply chain, operations & logistics, including inventory, integration, fulfillment, and RMA process on behalf of BBT.live North America.

BBT.live's BeBroadband™ presents a comprehensive cloud-native solution meticulously crafted to empower service providers in implementing software-defined networking for their corporate clients. The solution optimizes network traffic, ensuring efficient transmission of data, elevating application performance and delivering an uninterrupted user experience, especially applicable to secure Remote Office Branch Office (ROBO) connectivity setups.

The holistic solution encompasses a robust Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) cybersecurity framework, seamless connectivity, WAN optimization, and a feature rich management and control mechanism. All these components are seamlessly orchestrated through a multi-tenant self-service portal. A single subscription for the full solution including edge appliance hardware from leading manufacturer Advantech.

As an SD-WAN/SASE as a Service company, BBT.live offersa sophisticated solution that seamlessly marries the capabilities of Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) and the cutting-edge potential of SASE. This amalgamation includes the pivotal Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) features, leveraging cloud-native technology. The integrated proposition furnishes Service Providers and businesses with an adaptable, secure, and highly efficient network infrastructure.

"We are pleased to partner with Eastronics - Newtronix in promoting BeBroadband™ as a Service in a key market, that will support our plan for global growth," said Erez Zelikovitz, EVP of Product and Revenue at BBT.live. "The partnership will help BBT.live & Newtronix to meet the growing North American demand."

"We are proud to become a BBT.live partner for its growing North American market activity," said Doron Eitan, Eastronics' Embedded Group Manager. "We believe this is a very promising mutual business opportunity, and we look forward to supporting the BBT.live vision to become a major player in the SASE, ZTNA global market."

About BBT.live:

BBT.live offers SD-WAN/SASE as a Service security and connectivity designed for service providers with the BeBroadband™ as a Service platform. BBT.live's tech-agnostic solution fits use cases across multiple verticals. Partnerships with Checkpoint for cyber-security protection, Rohde & Schwarz for Deep Packet inspection enabled WAN Optimization, Advantech, Intel, and more; BeBroadband™ offers an all-in-one SASE solution for managing and controlling business networks.

About Eastronics:

In business for nearly 70 years, Eastronics is a leading independent high-tech distribution company in Israel, servicing diverse end markets including IoT, industrial, security, automotive, AI, Embedded Computing and Communication. Eastronics is the Israeli distributor, and VAR, of Intel, Micron, Telit, Advantech, and many other leading vendors. From its Tel Aviv facilities, Eastronics employs a team of over 100 people, including highly experienced technical sales and application engineers.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

David Weissmann, AVP Sales & Marketing, [email protected], +972-587-955-088

SOURCE BBT.Live

Also from this source

BBT.live extends seed funding to $8.4 million for secured connectivity as a service

BBT.live announces addition of Check Point Device Protection by default to BeBroadband solution at MSP Summit

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.