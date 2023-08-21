BBT.live extends seed funding to $8.4 million for secured connectivity as a service

Existing investor Tzvi Neta leads extended seed bringing his total investment to $4.5 million for SASE security connectivity subscription solution

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BBT.live, developer of the BeBroadband™ SaaS platform, an SD-WAN/SASE as a Service built for service providers, has extended its seed funding round to $8.4 million. BBT.live has a unique business model which decreases service provider sales cycles and customer acquisition costs. Tzvi Neta leads the round.

Tzvi Neta, owner and chairman of Automotive Equipment Group (AEV), leads the seed extension investment of BBT.live

BeBroadband™ is an all-in-one secured cloud solution for service providers to deploy software-defined networking to their business customer clients. The solution includes Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) cyber security, connectivity, WAN optimization, and management and controls through a multi-tenant self-serve orchestration portal. All elements of the solution are part of a single subscription, including edge appliance hardware. Competing solutions are complicated and expensive to deploy, leaving many businesses without the network efficiency and security benefits of software-defined networking.

BeBroadband™ is fit for many use cases requiring secured connectivity, including branch connectivity, work from home, Remote Office Branch Office (ROBO), and the Internet of Things (IoT). Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) is a component of the solution and enables safe off-premises use of corporate software. Demand for this capability grew during and following the Covid-19 pandemic with the growth of work from home.

Tzvi Neta, owner and chairman of Automotive Equipment Group (AEV), leads the seed extension investment bringing his total investment in BBT.live to $4.5 million. Neta has a significant track record of successful investment in the Israeli tech ecosystem, including early stakes in some of the most famous startup nation success stories.

Founded in Tel Aviv in 2020, BBT.live has grown to 30 employees. BeBroadband™ is now commercially available and already deployed, following 2 years of work with design partners including the IDF and Cellcom with rapid expansion expected over the coming year.

The BBT.live team is led by CEO & Co-Founder Moshe Levinson and Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder David Hay of Hebrew University, currently on sabbatical at Princeton University. Dani Harari, the highly decorated former commander of the 8200 unit is an active board member, and former senior EY executive Oren Baron serves as strategic advisor.

Since the initial funding announcement in June of 2022, BBT.live has struck technology collaboration partnerships with Check Point and Rohde & Schwarz. They also have previously announced agreements with Advantech, Intel, and Nvidia.

"Every service provider that we enter discussions with tells us about the need for a simple solution that doesn't require major integrations and no CapEx investment on their part," said Moshe Levinson, CEO & Co-Founder of BBT.live. "With the faith of our investors, including Tzvi Neta, we are delivering on simplified, secured connectivity, including to customers previously unserved by our competitors."

"This additional investment is a show of confidence not only in the prospects of the BBT.live team and technology, but also in the Israeli tech ecosystem that I have long been active in." said Tzvi Neta. "I have no doubt that our tech sector will weather both the global economic storm and our internal challenges in Israel and see great success."

About BBT.live:

BBT.live offers SD-WAN/SASE as a Service security and connectivity designed for service providers with the BeBroadband™ platform. The tech-agnostic solution fits use cases across multiple verticals. Partnerships with Checkpoint for cyber-security protection and Rohde & Schwarz for Deep Packet Inspection enable WAN Optimization; BeBroadband™ offers an all-in-one SASE solution for managing and controlling business networks.

