BBT.live partners with Advantech at Mobile World Congress to exhibit next-gen software defined connectivity

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech, a global leader in Industrial infrastructure solutions, announced today that it will feature BBT.live' BeBroadband at Mobile World Congress. BBT.live is a Tel Aviv based SaaS start-up focused on enabling service providers to offer secure and efficient connectivity for businesses with multiple locations. Mobile World Congress will take place from February 27 to March 2 in Barcelona with Advantech and BBT.live in Hall 5, Stand #5D74.

BBT.live will demonstrate its SASE solution based on the Advantech FWA-1212VC at the Advantech booth. BBT's SD-WAN based SASE is an all-in-one secure cloud-based connectivity solution designed for service providers to gain faster and easier access to new market segments and revenue streams, allowing them to improve profitability without sacrificing quality. The FWA-1212VC is a flexible and fanless network appliance based on Intel ® Atom ® C3000 processor with support for 5G and Wi-Fi 6 for the fast-paced and ubiquitous enterprise edge. As a member of the Intel Network Builders global ecosystem initiative designed to accelerate the adoption of network solutions based on Intel architecture BeBroadband edge devices, including the FWA-1212VC, utilize Intel technology.

"We are thrilled to be showcasing our solution at MWC alongside Advantech," said Erez Zelikovitz Chief Product and Revenue Officer at BBT.live. "Partnerships are a core element of our solution, and Advantech is the perfect fit for our customer's edge unit needs."

"Service providers are looking for more intelligent and flexible network solutions that help them thrive in a post-pandemic, fast-paced business environment", said Brian Wilson, AVP of Sales, Advantech. "The solution we are demonstrating at MWC combines BBT cloud-based SASE with Advantech versatile network edge appliances to help customers build elastic and secure enterprise networks that accelerate digital transformation and unlock new revenue streams."

This will be BBT.live's first time participating in Mobile World Congress following their founding in 2020. BBT.live recently completed a seed round after raising $7.4 million. This latest cooperation with Advantech follows their security and WAN optimization partnership announcements with Check Point and Rodhe & Schwarz. Last month BBT.live began a strategic distribution partnership for the US market with MitoTec.

BBT.live cloud based SASE solution is one of 3 companies that were chosen to be featured by Advantech. They will be featured alongside Albis-Elcon and TietoEvry.

About BBT.live

BBT.live offers the first-of-its-kind software defined cloud-based solution for secure network connectivity between all types of branch users designed for service providers and their customers. By combining security with network functionality in the cloud, BBT.live offers lean SASE architecture designed for simplicity, security, and top application performance.

About Advantech

Advantech has the corporate vision to "Enable an Intelligent Planet". The company is a global leader in the fields of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence, Advantech promotes IoT hardware and software solutions with the industrial IoT platform - WISE-PaaS core to assist business partners and clients in connecting their industrial chains. Advantech is also working with business partners to co-create business ecosystems that accelerate the goal of industrial intelligence. ( www.advantech.com )

