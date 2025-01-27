BBT.live Unveils Cutting-Edge Secure Connectivity Solutions at Cyber Show Paris 2025 in Partnership with Dynamit

PARIS, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BBT.live, a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in Cyber Show Paris 2025, in collaboration with its French integrator partner, Dynamit. This premier event, focused on advancements in cybersecurity and technology innovation, will take place on January 2G-30, 2025, at www.cybershow.fr.

At Booth #65, BBT.live and Dynamit will showcase their joint efforts to deliver innovative and secure connectivity solutions tailored for the French market. Visitors can experience BeBroadband® as a Service, BBT.live's award-winning platform that seamlessly integrates SD-WAN, SSE, ZTNA, and SASE to offer secure, scalable, and efficient connectivity solutions for service providers and SMB/SME clients.

Key highlights at Booth #65 include:

Live Demonstrations: Witness real-time deployment of secure and resilient connectivity solutions designed specifically for SMBs and SMEs.





Innovative Technology Showcase: Discover how BBT.live's advanced platform empowers service providers with exceptional security, flexibility, and operational efficiency.





Partnership Synergies: Learn how BBT.live and Dynamit collaborate to deliver robust, localized, and cost-effective cybersecurity solutions across France.

"France is a key market for BBT.live, and our partnership with Dynamit enables us to address the growing demand for secure and seamless connectivity solutions," said Moshe Levinson, CEO of BBT.live. "Cyber Show Paris is an invaluable opportunity to connect with industry leaders and showcase our groundbreaking solutions to a global audience."

BBT.live's participation at Cyber Show Paris 2025 underscores its commitment to expanding its European presence by driving innovation, forging strategic partnerships, and supporting customer success in the cybersecurity and networking sectors.

About Cyber Show Paris

Cyber Show Paris is a leading international event dedicated to cybersecurity and digital innovation. It attracts industry experts, technology pioneers, and forward-thinking companies from around the globe to collaborate and showcase the latest advancements in cybersecurity technologies.

About BBT.live

BBT.live is redefining network connectivity with its BeBroadband® as a Service platform, seamlessly combining SD-WAN, SSE, ZTNA, and SASE capabilities. Designed to empower service providers, BBT.live delivers secure, flexible, and scalable solutions to meet the connectivity needs of SMBs and SMEs worldwide.

About Dynamit

Dynamit is a trusted French integrator specializing in cybersecurity and networking solutions. With a focus on customer success, Dynamit delivers tailored, cost-effective solutions that enable businesses across France to achieve secure and seamless connectivity.

Visit us at Booth #65 at Cyber Show Paris 2025 to explore how BBT.live and Dynamit are shaping the future of secure connectivity.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Be Broadband Technologies Ltd.

Mr. Jack Lehmann, VP of Marcom

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 845.445.8737

SOURCE BBT.live