BBTruck Extends Pre-series A Funding to Over $6 Million to Drive Global Expansion

TAIPEI, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BBTruck, a global leader in supply chain and logistics technology, announces the successful closure of its pre-series A funding round. Spearheaded by Oasis Venture, H2U Corp., and StarWorks Entrepreneurial Venture Capital, this round has brought BBTruck's total funding to $6.5 million.

This new capital infusion will accelerate BBTruck's global market expansion, particularly in North America and Southeast Asia, and bolster product development and talent acquisition initiatives. BBTruck aims to revolutionize supply chain logistics with its cutting-edge technology, aspiring to create a comprehensive global logistics technology ecosystem.

"From day one, BBTruck envisions a global logistics technology ecosystem that ensures flexibility and efficiency. We are excited to have the support of such esteemed investors as we embark on this next phase of growth," said Steven Chou, CEO and co-founder of BBTruck. "This funding will enable us to enhance our technology offerings and expand our presence in key markets, allowing us to better serve our clients and fully transform the logistics industry."

Building a Global Logistics Technology Ecosystem

Founded in 2019, BBTruck addresses the fragmentation and integration challenges inherent in traditional logistics. The company offers a one-stop B2B supply chain logistics platform that enables precise capacity calculation and allocation. BBTruck's platform aims to make logistics management more transparent and efficient. To date, BBTruck has served over 50 international enterprises across diverse industries, including top server providers, renowned Japanese automation and electronics manufacturers, global tire industry giant, major Japanese international logistics brand, and Taiwan's top home delivery service.

The pre-series A funding will enable BBTruck to focus on three key areas – accelerating expansion into North America and Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia; enhancing technical capabilities in capacity data analysis and integration; and recruiting top talent to grow its team. The company aims to build a transparent and shared global logistics ecosystem that provides enterprises greater flexibility in managing their supply chain logistics.

Innovative Solutions for Enhanced Logistics Efficiency and Flexibility

Taiwan's logistics sector suffers from inefficiencies due to reliance on manual processes and phone orders, leading to frequent empty return trips. BBTruck bridges this gap with its transparent logistics management platform, which integrates crucial data on truck sizes, devices, real-time orders, capacity, and addresses. By leveraging big data analysis, BBTruck's platform automatically allocates the most suitable transport fleet, maximizing logistics resource efficiency, cutting empty truck rates by nearly 75% and improving order placement and cargo tracking efficiency by over 40%, resulting in significant cost savings for customers.

Additionally, BBTruck offers a real-time cloud data center that lets enterprises monitor capacity data, track shipments, and view routes via an intuitive user interface. The platform's API integration facilitates seamless data exchange across multiple carriers and freight companies, streamlining orders placement, shipments tracking, and document retrieval from a single interface. This integration significantly reduces manpower costs and enhances the overall logistics experience.

Championing Sustainable Logistics

In line with the global goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, BBTruck is dedicated to promoting sustainable logistics. Acknowledging the environmental impact of logistics and capacity waste, BBTruck employs innovative technology to drive efficiency and sustainability. Certified under Taiwan's ISO 14067 standard for product carbon footprint, the BBTruck platform utilizes big data to optimize transport efficiency and reduce carbon footprints, assisting enterprises in achieving carbon-neutral logistics and fostering sustainable supply chain development."

BBTruck is also advancing its logistics data carbon auditing, allowing enterprises using its solution to access carbon emission data for external logistics providers under Scope 3 of the GHG Protocol. This facilitates their transition to greener practices and offers a competitive advantage in sustainable supply chains. Looking ahead, BBTruck will continue to harness innovative technology to enhance transportation efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and promote sustainability in logistics, paving the way for a more sustainable future.

About BBTruck

Founded in 2019, BBTruck is a pioneering one-stop platform for supply chain and logistics technology. Our mission is to build a transparent, shared global logistics ecosystem that simplifies supply chain management. As a leader in logistics technology, BBTruck uses cutting-edge solutions for precise capacity calculation and allocation, ensuring efficient, flexible, and sustainable logistics. Since launch, BBTruck has served over 50 top-tier enterprises in technology, healthcare, international logistics, and retail. BBTruck is also the first to achieve carbon-neutral transportation, driving the green logistics revolution and advancing toward a zero-carbon future.

For more information, visit BBTruck's official website: https://bbtruck.cc/index_en.html

