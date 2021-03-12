BBTV Announces DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, BC, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF)("BBTV" or the "Company"), a media tech company that uses technology enabled solutions to help influencers become more successful, today announced it is now eligible for Depository Trust Company ("DTC") services in relation to the company's listing on the OTCQX. Through the OTC listing United States investors may more easily trade BBTVQX stock in addition to BBTV's listing on the TSX [BBTV.TO].

"I'm thrilled that BBTV is now DTC eligible, allowing the company to provide wider access to US investors to acquire stock," said Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO of BBTV. "BBTV is a truly global company, and we look forward to expanding our investor base in the US market."

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC), one of the world's largest securities depositories that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. BBTV is now eligible to be electronically cleared and settled which will streamline the process of trading, enhance liquidity, and provide direct access to investors in the U.S. OTC capital markets.

About BBTV

BBTV is a media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The company's mission is to democratize content by leveraging its proprietary technologies to drive viewership and monetization for content creators of all sizes. From individual content creators to global media companies, BBTV monetizes the media of content creators through end-to-end management, distribution and monetization solutions, powered by its innovative VISO Platform, including related proprietary technology, while allowing content creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In August 2020, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 50 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies*. www.bbtv.com

*Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on August 2020 data from Comscore's reports from its top 12 countries. Each report is titled, "Comscore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report."

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward–looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information") which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including the expansion of the Company's investor base in the U.S. market, the Company's use of technology enabled solutions to help content owners become more successful, and the Company's mission to democratize content by leveraging its proprietary technologies to drive viewership and monetization for content creators of all sizes. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that we consider appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is given, including but not limited to our assumption regarding continued changes and trends in our industry or the global economy, and the performance of our technology and strategic partners. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the risk that our assumptions on which our forward-looking information is based may not be accurate, the effect of competition, that historical or previous results are not necessarily indicative of future results, as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated October 22, 2020 filed on sedar at www.sedar.com and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Regarding the United States

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to a U.S. Person unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Contacts:

Media Relations

Dan Gamble

Head of PR & Corporate Communications

778-873-0422

[email protected]

Investor Relations

[email protected]

BBTV-C

SOURCE BBTV Holdings Inc.