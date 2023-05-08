BBTV Holdings Inc to Host First Quarter 2023 Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) (Frankfurt: 64V) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2023 after market close on Friday, May 12th. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call that same day at 2:15pm Pacific Time/5:15pm Eastern Time hosted by Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO, and KB Brinkley, CFO. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

Conference Call Details

Friday, May 12th, 2:15pm Pacific Time/5:15pm Eastern Time

Operator Assisted Dial-In:

Access Code: 630766

North America (Toll Free): 1 833 470 1428

North America (Local): 1 404 975 4839

Global Dial-In Numbers

Press *1 to ask a question, *2 to withdraw your question, or *0 for operator assistance.

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call.

To coincide with the call, an Investor Highlights presentation will be available at: https://investors.bbtv.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Links to SEDAR filings, conference call recordings and press releases are available on the investor website at: https://investors.bbtv.com/

Telephonic Replay:

Access Code: 761297

North America (Toll Free): 1 866 813 9403

North America: 1 929 458 6194

Replay Expiration Date: Wednesday, May 26th, 2023 at 11:59 PM PDT

About BBTV

BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end Solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In December 2022, BBTV had the fourth most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 35 billion minutes of video content [1]. ( www.bbtv.com )

[1] Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = December 2021 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population.



Contacts: Media Relations Mark Funston 778-288-4950 [email protected] Investor Relations [email protected]



Contact: Ron Shuttleworth Partner Oak Hill Financial Inc 647–500–7371 [email protected]

