BBTV Holdings Inc to Host Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) (Frankfurt: 64V) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2023 after market close on Monday, August 14th. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call that same day at 2:15pm Pacific Time/5:15pm Eastern Time hosted by Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO, and KB Brinkley, CFO. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

Conference Call Details

Monday, August 14th, 2:15pm Pacific Time/5:15pm Eastern Time

Operator Assisted Dial-In:

United States (Local): +1 404 975 4839

United States (Toll-Free): +1 833 470 1428

Global Dial-In Numbers: https://www.netroadshow.com/conferencing/global-numbers?confId=53443

Access Code: 505342

In order to avoid wait time and bypass speaking with an operator to join the call, participants can register in advance by following the Registration link below:

https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=6c185fcf&confId=53443

Participants will receive a Calendar Invitation with call access details including a unique PIN and Replay details.

Replay Details:

Replay Expiration Date: Monday, August 28, 2023 11:59 PM PDT

Replay Dial-In:

United States (Local): 1 929 458 6194

United States (Toll-Free): 1 866 813 9403

Access Code: 161747

About BBTV

"BBTV is a global media company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company has been redefining video entertainment since 2005 through the lens of the world's most influential creators. With the world's only comprehensive tech-powered solution for creators, brands and media companies to succeed in the massive and growing creator economy, BBTV reaches 600 million unique viewers every month across every major digital platform. [1]. (www.bbtv.com)

[1] Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = December 2022 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population.

Contacts: Investor Relations Media Relations [email protected] Mark Funston

778-288-4950 Contact: [email protected] Ron Shuttleworth

Partner

Oak Hill Financial Inc

647–500–7371

[email protected]

BBTV-F

SOURCE BBTV Holdings Inc.