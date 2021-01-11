BBTV Launches New Service Offerings to Instagram and TikTok Influencers

BBTV Helps Influencers Boost their Brand, Grow their Audience, and Drive Monetization

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) a media tech company that uses technology enabled solutions to help content owners become more successful, today announces the launch of new offerings at scale to influencers across all genres of content on Instagram and TikTok.

BBTV's expansion of services to Instagram and TikTok creators furthers the company's high margin Plus Solutions, which include Branded Entertainment Sales and SaaS/Content Management.

As of October 2020 , Instagram has over one billion monthly users1. In 2021, TikTok is expected to not only achieve 1 billion monthly active users, but to surpass 1.2 billion.2

The extension of BBTV's solutions to Instagram and TikTok creators further expands its high margin Plus Solutions including Content Management and Direct Advertising. This provides influencers full control of their IP as BBTV finds and manages fan uploaded copies of their content across multiple platforms through BBTV's Content Management solutions. BBTV is also expanding creators' revenues through BBTV's Direct Sales solution across key social media and video platforms such as Branded Entertainment campaigns where advertisers can align their brand with content from creators. BBTV is helping its content creators become more successful across important and trending platforms where audiences are quickly growing and consuming content.

"BBTV is a true multi-platform player providing end-to-end solutions to influencers on all major digital video and social media platforms," comments Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO of BBTV. "The creator economy is growing at unprecedented levels across territories, verticals, and platforms. BBTV is extremely well positioned in the marketplace as a one-stop shop for influencers who want to grow viewership and revenue."

Instagram celebrated 10 years in 2020, and has been able to maintain its user base fairly consistently. As of October 2020, Instagram has over one billion monthly users1 and 33.1 percent of global Instagram audiences were aged between 25 and 34 years. TikTok has seen sharp growth in active users by amassing a sizable global footprint in 2020, nearly tripling in size since 2018. In 2021, TikTok is expected to not only achieve 1 billion monthly active users, but surpass 1.2 billion.2

BBTV has already partnered with a number of significant influencers to provide its premium solutions on these platforms, including:

Rhia (YouTube Subs; 1M , YouTube Monthly Views; 1.74M , Instagram; 144K , TikTok; 8.6M ), a UK based creator who has built the majority of her audience from TikTok. She primarily uses her YouTube for platform growth tutorials, creator gossip, 24 hour challenges, vlogs and more. She has also worked with Children's BBC and Nickelodeon.

(YouTube Subs; , YouTube Monthly Views; , Instagram; , TikTok; ), a UK based creator who has built the majority of her audience from TikTok. She primarily uses her YouTube for platform growth tutorials, creator gossip, 24 hour challenges, vlogs and more. She has also worked with Children's BBC and Nickelodeon. Bone Collector aka Larry Williams (YouTube Subs; 414K , YouTube Monthly Views; 107.37K , Instagram; 1.1M , Twitter; 21.3K , TikTok; 179.4K ), an NBA Playmakers partner that provides epic one-on-ones, to on and off the court commentary, Williams is the one to watch and named one of Complex magazine's 25 Greatest Streetball Players of All Time.

aka (YouTube Subs; , YouTube Monthly Views; , Instagram; , Twitter; , TikTok; ), an NBA Playmakers partner that provides epic one-on-ones, to on and off the court commentary, Williams is the one to watch and named one of Complex magazine's 25 Greatest Streetball Players of All Time. Nazanin Kavari (YouTube Subs; 1.24M , YouTube Monthly Views; 1.13M , Instagram; 887K , Twitter; 235.7K , TikTok; 357.2K ) is a social media influencer and digital creator whose content opens up a window into her daily lifestyle as well as her thoughts on beauty and fashion. Initially starting with vlogs, Nazanin grew her presence to show her audience how to style a curvy body and provides her fans with latest beauty tips.

For further information please visit bbtv.com .

Footnotes:

1 Statista, Instagram: distribution of global audiences 2020, by age group

2 App Annie; The New Normal in 2021: Five Things You Need to Know in Mobile

3 Sprout Social; Important Instagram stats you need to know for 2020

About BBTV

BBTV is a media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The company's mission is to democratize content by leveraging its proprietary technologies to drive viewership and monetization for content creators of all sizes. From individual content creators to global media companies, BBTV monetizes the media of content owners through end-to-end management, distribution and monetization solutions, powered by its innovative VISO Platform, including related proprietary technology, while allowing content owners to focus on their core competency – content creation. In August 2020, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with 615 million globally, who consumed more than 55 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies*. www.bbtv.com

*Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore contained in Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = August 2020 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements with regards to BBTV's helping influencers become more successful, and to grow their revenue and views, the anticipated continuation of content consumption, the success and benefits of BBTV's Plus Solutions, and technology suite, in enhancing content, viewership and revenue, and Tik Tok's projected growth rates, which forward-looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. There can be no assurance that any projected information will be achieved. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including but not limited to assumptions regarding the anticipated continuation of content consumption and changes and trends in our industry or the global economy, and the accuracy of third party projections, and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that our assumptions may be incorrect, that industry, influencers or viewers may not behave as anticipated, and that we may not meet our revenue and growth targets or help influencers achieve theirs, as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated October 22, 2020. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE BroadbandTV

Related Links

http://www.bbtv.com

