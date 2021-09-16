BBTV Launches Rights Management Solutions for Live Events Following Successful Pilots With Premium Enterprise Clients Including Premier Boxing Champions

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, today announced it is launching Rights Management solutions for live events, from sports league games and pay-per-view events, to live concerts and awards shows.

To date, BBTV has provided Rights Management solutions for a number of live events, including for premium enterprise clients such as Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) events on pay-per-view, and the formal launch of this solution will further expand the Company's range of capabilities within Content Management.

Available now as a solution for BBTV's new and existing clients, Rights Management for Live Events enables companies to generate more viewership, revenue and insights from live content at a time when digital live streaming is a key growth area for major events. The 2021 Super Bowl in February saw record live streaming numbers 1 , while the Tokyo Olympics saw record-breaking live viewership through digital platforms in the US 2 .

, while the Tokyo Olympics saw record-breaking live viewership through digital platforms in the US . Rights Management is part of BBTV's Content Management offering, which is an important and growing component of BBTV's Plus Solutions and continues to represent one of the Company's key growth areas and highest gross margins.

"COVID has really expedited pre-pandemic shifts for events to be live-streamed and viewed online. Broadcasters and event organizers are pivoting their thinking to include or even move exclusively to digital platforms, making it more important than ever for them to expand their reach and engage with fans, all while controlling their IP," comments Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO, BBTV. "In the coming years we'll see even more of this trend as the biggest games, awards shows, concerts and other events harness the power of digital platforms to capture audiences in new ways. We're really excited to launch this offering as part of our world-class Rights Management solutions to help clients protect their IP while driving more revenue from live events."

The live streaming market is expected to grow to $184.3 billion USD by 2027, and saw 99% growth in hours watched on major digital platforms from April 2019 to April 20203. Younger audiences continue to be drivers of this growth, as 63% of Millennials watch live streaming regularly3.

Footnotes

1 USA Today: Super Bowl viewership down with 96.4 million watching, record streaming numbers

2 NPR: NBC Touts A Silver Lining In Historically Low Viewership For The Tokyo Olympics

3 Influencer Marketing Hub: 75 Live Video Streaming Stats Every Marketer Should Know

About BBTV

BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end Solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In January 2021, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 50 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies [1]. ( www.bbtv.com )

[1] Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = January 2021 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is not information about historical facts but instead represents the Company's intentions, beliefs, plans, goals, objectives and strategies regarding future events and results. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes statements that the Company's Rights Management solutions for live events will further expand the Company's range of capabilities within Content Management; BBTV's Content Management offering continues to represent one of the Company's key growth areas and highest gross margins; Content Management is a key and growing component of BBTV's Plus Solutions and continues to represent one of the Company's key growth areas and highest gross margins; broadcasters and event organizers are pivoting their thinking to include or even move exclusively to digital platforms, and in the coming years we'll see even more of this trend; and younger audiences continue to be drivers of this growth. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that the Company considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is given, including but not limited to the Company's assumptions that it will continue to acquire new customers for its Plus Solutions and its current growth plans and trends will not change in any material respect which would adversely affect its forward-looking information; that its estimates of costs and revenue for future periods are accurate; and that its assumptions regarding continued growth, changes and trends in the Company's industry and the global economy will be met. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the risk that the Company's assumptions on which its forward-looking information is based may not be accurate; the effect of competition; that the Company has a history of losses and negative cash flow; that the Company's agreements with platforms, studios, creators or others, may terminate early or not be renewed either on similar terms or at all; that the Company's Plus Solutions may not continue to be attractive to its clients and may not continue to gain traction; that the Company may not be able to sustain or grow its margins for Plus Solutions; litigation risk; intellectual property risks; the risk of changes in government regulation which may be adverse to the Company's business; the Company's significant reliance on its relationship with one digital platform; and the impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic; as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated October 22, 2020, and in its Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2021 filed on sedar at www.sedar.com and in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

For further information please contact:

Media Relations: [email protected]

Investor Relations: [email protected]

BBTV-C

SOURCE BBTV Holdings Inc.