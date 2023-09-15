BBTV Provides Update on Convertible Promissory Note

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) (the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, today announced that the date of the financing factor with respect to RTL Group's option granted to BBTV to retire its debt under the secured convertible promissory loan note of approximately $20.4 million (as at June 30, 2023) at a discount, being that the Company have a successful financing on or before September 15, 2023, has been extended to November 30, 2023.

